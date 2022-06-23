Australia's Defence Min Visits India To Boost Military Ties & Discuss Geopolitical Issues

The Minister for Defence of Australia, Richard Marles stated that the “difficult problem" of how to reconcile close economic relations with China, has brought India and Australia together. Both the nations further share mutual concerns about Beijing's expanding military strength, ABC reported. During the three-day trip to India, Marles visited Rajnath Singh, Indian Defence Minister, on June 22 in New Delhi and the two ministers agreed to strengthen military relations and cooperate more closely on defence technologies.

Had excellent deliberations with Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Mr. Richard Marles in New Delhi today. We reviewed the full range of defence & strategic cooperation between both the countries and paved way for deepening it further. @RichardMarlesMP pic.twitter.com/SzSf0VhS6b — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 22, 2022

Furthermore, during an interview with the ABC, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles provided an assessment of the geopolitical challenges that both Australia and India have been facing. He said, “I don't think there's ever been a point in both of our country's histories where we have had such a strong strategic alignment." He added, “For (both) India and Australia, China is our largest trading partner. And for India and Australia, China is our biggest security anxiety. We are both trying to reconcile those things which is not an easy problem to solve. This is the time to be comparing notes with friends," ABC reported.

Discussions on the military ties between India and Australia

Apart from this, during the meeting, the Ministers addressed and discussed the security and defence components of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Australia and India. They reiterated their commitment to implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership based on shared principles of democracy and the rule of law, as well as mutual trust and understanding, as per a press release from the Ministry of Defence. Both the leaders also agreed to build on 'operational engagements' under the India-Australia Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement and commended the expanding diversity and regularity of defence exercises and exchanges between the two nations.

According to the release, the India-Australia Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence Research and Materiel Cooperation, which would convene in Australia later this year, had the support of both Ministers. This JWG is an essential tool for strengthening relationships between the defence industries. The Ministers talked about further possibilities for industrial collaboration between Australia and India to strengthen supply chains and provide capabilities to each country's military forces. Both parties agreed to look at ways to strengthen links and expand business prospects between Australian and Indian defence industrial bases.

In addition to this, the Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister visited the National War Memorial earlier on June 22 and laid a wreath in honour of the war heroes. Before their bilateral meeting with Rajnath Singh, Marles received a formal Guard of Honour.

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles lays a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/JZwYqRizma — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

(Image: ANI)