Australia's Deputy PM To Visit India From June 20-23; Will Meet Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, is slated to visit India from June 20 to June 23 and will meet with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the first bilateral meeting. According to the Australian government's release, Marles said, “I am looking forward to meeting with my counterpart, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, & holding our first bilateral Defence Ministers’ Meeting.”

During his three-day visit, the Australian Deputy PM would meet with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar along with engaging in national security and defence policymakers and personnel. Marles' visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) in Tokyo, Japan wherein both leaders discussed the matters of mutual interest.

Both PM Modi and Albanese were in Japan for the second in-person QUAD leaders’ summit. After his meeting with PM Modi, Albanese wrote on Twitter on May 24, “Warmly welcomed my meeting with Narendra Modi for an engaging discussion on Australia and India’s full strategic and economic agenda, including on clean energy technology. Australia-India ties have never been closer.”

Warmly welcomed my meeting with @narendramodi for an engaging discussion on Australia and India’s full strategic and economic agenda, including on clean energy technology. Australia-India ties have never been closer. pic.twitter.com/XF6g2mu3xH — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 24, 2022

PM Modi lauds India-Australia ties, calls it ‘robust’

Earlier in May, after meeting Australia’s then newly-elected PM, the Prime Minister had hailed ties between both the nations as “robust”. PM Modi said, “India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia is robust and benefits not only the people of our nations but also the world.” and said that he was “delighted” to meet his Australian counterpart. The Prime Minister said that he discussed “ways to add even greater momentum across key sectors” with Albanese.

India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia is robust and benefits not only the people of our nations but also the world.



Was delighted to meet PM @AlboMP and take stock of bilateral ties. We discussed ways to add even greater momentum across key sectors. pic.twitter.com/8J9tqqAdu9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2022

India and Australia are QUAD members along with the United States and Japan. While all four leaders met only last month, Australia would be hosting the next summit in 2023. Even at the summit in Tokyo, PM Modi had complimented his Australian counterpart saying that Alabnese’s presence at the summit after 24 hours of taking oath showed his commitment to QUAD.

Image: AP/PTI