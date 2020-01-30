Australia's Internet Ranking Slips Behind Kazakhstan And Kosovo

A new broadband internet speed test was conducted which revealed that Australia fell to 68th in the world behind Kazakhstan and Kosovo, as per reports. With Australia ranking 10th in the OECD for GDP, it is shocking to see that they are the fourth last when it comes to the internet. According to Speedtest's Global Index, Australia beats Peru, Belize, and Madagascar.

The speed test showed that Australia has an average fixed broadband speed of 41.7 megabits per second, which is below the global average of 73.5.

It’s 2020 and Australia’s internet speed rankings have dropped further to 68th in the world, and fourth last in the OECD.



The Morrison Government simply has no plan when it comes to climate change, energy policy or world-class broadband. #auspol https://t.co/OyJvCOo3Et — Michelle Rowland (@MRowlandMP) January 29, 2020

Average speed of mobile internet. (Mbps)



1. Iceland: 72.5

2. Norway: 67.8

3. Qatar: 60.3



4. Canada: 59.6

6. Australia: 55.7

28. France: 38.7

33. Turkey: 34.7

41. US: 31.2

49. China: 28.9

52. UK: 28.3

54. Saudi: 27.1

70. Brazil: 20.5

77. Russia: 18.4

111. India: 9.9



(SpeedTest) — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 26, 2020

Opposition lashes out at government

The figures made the opposition leaders demand the government to match speed with the rest of the world. Michelle Rowland, Shadow Communications Minister said in a statement that the Liberal party promised multi-technology mix to faster and cheaper but they have delivered a network that costs more to build, more to run and does less. He added that as a developed global economy, Australia is not anywhere where it should be.

Worst internet download speed experience.



1. Iraq

2. Algeria

3. Nepal

4. Uzbekistan

5. Ghana

6. Senegal

7. El Salvador

8. Nigeria

9. Cambodia

10. Bangladesh



(OpenSignal) — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 26, 2020

Singapore topped the list

On the other hand, Singapore topped the list with speeds five times faster than Australia, followed by Hong Kong, Monaco, Romania, and South Korea. But when it comes to mobile internet speeds, Australia ranks sixth in the world, with around 67.6 Mbps on average. South Korea topped the list and Palestine is on the bottom. In addition, there has been a 25 per cent increase in the amount of internet usage for the company's six million users over the past 12 months.

