Newly appointed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in his opening speech at the QUAD Leaders' Summit 2022 in Tokyo reaffirmed his commitment to working with the members of the four-nation bloc. He emphasised Australia's priority of taking action on climate change. PM Albanese added, that Canberra is also devoted to building a more resilient Indo-Pacific region "through economic, cyber energy, health, and environmental security."

#WATCH | My govt is committed to working with your countries. We give priority to taking action on climate change & building a more resilient Indo-Pacific region through economic, cyber, energy, health & environmental security: Australian PM https://t.co/hLYdf2mUFS pic.twitter.com/BFMdrr9QqX — Republic (@republic) May 24, 2022

The Australian leader also identified the "main economic and security challenges" of the island nations in the Pacific. He outlined plans the new Australian government is et to undertake in regard to climate change. "My govt will set a new target to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030 putting us on track for net-zero emissions by 2050," PM Anthony Albanese said at the QUAD Summit. He also stressed the need to bolster the QUAD partnership. "The region is looking to us to lead by example," the Australian PM added.

QUAD leaders aim at fostering peace in Indo-Pacific

Long-term strategic relations, promotion of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, regional peace, and the implications of the Russian war are among the key issues expected to be discussed at the QUAD Summit on May 24 in the Japanese capital city of Tokyo. The members of the QUAD -- the US, Japan, Australia, and India -- will also deliberate on unifying commitment to a rules-based international order as China continues to escalate its aggressive propaganda in the South East Asian region. The grouping will also share mutual views on the global issues and share values of democracy.

The summit is taking place amid the growing influence of China over the free and inclusiveness of the Indo-Pacific trade route. Beijing's coercive practices against Taiwan and challenging the global vision of the Indo-Pacific also have worried global leaders, especially the QUAD as it poses a serious challenge to the democratic values of the countries. PM Narendra Modi said on May 22 before his departure for Japan, “I will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives. We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.”

This is the first QUAD Leaders' meeting in 2022, the previous one was held in the virtual format in March 2021. The Tokyo Summit is the fourth interaction between the leaders since March 2021. In September 2021, Washington hosted an in-person QUAD conclave, where leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and the approach to mitigate sporadic outbreaks and vaccine supplies. The QUAD announced a vaccine partnership last year to deliver 1 million vaccine doses to Indo-Pacific by 2022.

(Image: ANI)