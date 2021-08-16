Australia's PM Tells Taliban To Stop Violence Against Civilians; Has 130 Citizens There

As the Taliban has reconquered Afghanistan, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a statement has informed that Australia is working to get more than 130 of its citizens and their families out of Afghanistan. The country is sending three transport and air-to-air refuelling jets with 250 military personnel for this purpose. He added that they have been assisting people who have been granted humanitarian visas. He called on the Taliban to cease all violence against civilians and treat Afghan government officials and elected leaders with dignity. Morrison also stated that they are connected to the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and other allies and partners.

The support comes as the US and other nations scramble to evacuate diplomats and Afghan employees and their families from Kabul. The Taliban a day earlier toppled the Western-backed government. Australia shut its Kabul embassy in May and withdrew the last of its troops from Afghanistan in June.

Situation in Afghanistan "evolving rapidly"

Morrison in a joint statement with Minister for Defence, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Women stated that the situation in Kabul and the rest of Afghanistan "is evolving rapidly". The Australian Prime Minister stated that as a partner they are committed to helping Afghanistan for building its future. He added that they are "deeply concerned" with the potential for further loss and suffering.

An Airbus A330 airliner modified for aerial refuelling would support US-led operations in Afghanistan later this week, Australia's Defence Department said in a statement. Two C-17A Globemaster heavy transport aircraft would also be sent to the Middle East, the statement said.

The Australian Prime Minister asserted that the Taliban will be held fully accountable for any killing or other mistreatment of the Afghan military and other security forces who have surrendered or been captured. He called on the Taliban to allow people to leave the country without any threat or hindrance. He has assured that they will continue to work with key partners in the days ahead to enable the safe passage.

"The Taliban will be held fully accountable for any killing or other mistreatment of Afghan military and other security forces who have surrendered or been captured," Morrison said in a joint statement.

Earlier on August 13, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had stated that Australia was working swiftly with the US to evacuate the last of Afghans who assisted Australian troops and diplomats. As US and NATO forces pulled out of Afghanistan after 20 years, Australia closed its embassy in Kabul in May and withdrew the last of its troops in June, according to AP. Since April, Morrison said, Australia has resettled 400 Afghans and their families who would have been targeted by the Taliban if they worked for Australia. Morrison did not reveal how many additional Afghans will be resettled in Australia as part of a top-secret operation. More than 39,000 Australian military personnel have served in Afghanistan since 2001, and 41 died there. (AP)

Taliban reconquers Afghanistan

As the Taliban captured the national capital, Kabul, with almost zero resistance from Afghan forces. On Sunday, several government officials and legislators, including President Ashraf Ghani, fled the country, leaving the country's civilians at their fate. In an effort to escape the Taliban, panic and chaos scenes were observed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. Thousands of people tried to flee from Afghanistan at the earliest, fearing the return of Taliban's brutal rule.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP