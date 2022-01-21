Austria Prepares To Become First In Europe To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination From February

As the ‘highly mutated’ Omicron variant is still prevalent in Europe, Austria took a step closer to enacting a mandatory vaccination law as it parliament voted in favour of revised government plans. The lower house of the Austrian parliament, the National Council, had voted on Thursday to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory starting this February. The law, which will take into full effect from February 1, would make Austria the first among the European nations to mandate vaccinations, BBC reported. All people aged 18 and above who are registered in Austria will be subjected to the Compulsory Vaccination Law.

The resolution was passed with a simple majority of members from the two ruling parties. The law must now pass the Austrian parliament's upper house and be signed by President Alexander Van der Bellen, both of which are considered formalities, Sky News reported.

Measures under the mandatory vaccine law

According to the measures under this law, individuals who have not been inoculated against COVID-19 will face fines of up to €3,600 starting in mid-March. The vaccine mandate is scheduled to last until January 2024, with the administration investing €1.4 billion in initiatives to persuade individuals who have not been vaccinated, BBC reported. Austrian Police will also begin monitoring people's vaccination status during regular inspections starting in mid-March.

Furthermore, exemptions will be granted to pregnant women, those who are unable to get vaccinated due to medical reasons, as well as those who have been cured of the illness within the last six months, Sky News reported. The commencement of this phase will be determined by the implementation of the mandatory vaccination law. To get the unvaccinated citizens jabbed, Austria's ruling coalition announced a national vaccine lottery on Thursday that will award a 500-euro gift certificate to one out of every 10 people who will be vaccinated.

The law is 'big and, for the first time, also lasting step' to combat COVID: Health Min

In addition to this, 72% of vaccination has been completed so far in Austria. Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein, speaking to MPs on Thursday afternoon, described the policy as a "big and, for the first time, also lasting step" to combat the outbreak. Adding that it's not only about battling Omicron, but any future strains that may appear, he said, “This is how we can manage to escape the cycle of opening and closing, of lockdowns," Sky News reported. Meanwhile, as per Worldometers, over 1,503,668 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 13,956 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)