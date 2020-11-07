Austria To Shut A Mosque And Islamic Association After Vienna Terror Attack

Following the deadly Vienna synagogue shooting, the Austrian government, on November 6, said that they will shut down a mosque and an Islamic association. According to Politico, the Austrian Integration Minister Susanne Raab and Interior Minister Karl Nehammer announced the closure of the Tewhid Mosque in Vienna and the Melit Ibrahim Association. An Interior Ministry spokesperson said that more details would soon be given in a news conference with Nehammer and Raab.

A statement from the officials read, “discussion with the relevant authorities, we are closing one mosque as it posed a threat to national security”.

The decision to shut down the mosque and the Islamic association came after a 20-year-old supporter of the IS terrorist group went on a deadly rampage in the Austrian capital on November 2, killing four. The gunman identified as Fejzulai Kujtim had stormed six different locations starting with the main Synagogue in the city. Authorities had urged the people and communities to stay at home or in a safe place as SWAT teams deployed were used explosives to enter the gunman's apartment.

Intelligence agency to see reformation

The Vienna synagogue shooting shocked the world as it was the third terror attack on European soil in less than a week. On Thursday, the Austrian officials called for more legal options to fight extremism and for an overhaul of the country's domestic intelligence agency. Additionally, the head of the agency responsible to monitor and neutralize terrorist operations in the Austrian capital of Vienna has been suspended pending an investigation in the deadly extremist attacks in the city, police said.

Speaking at a press conference arranged, later on, Vienna police president Gerhard Puerstl revealed that the head of the Anti-terrorism agency asked for his suspension himself in order to expedite the probe into the deadly attacks. “The head of the regional Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Anti-Terrorism asked me to suspend his functions because he doesn’t want to stand in the way of an orderly inquiry and explanation” of the events surrounding the attack, Puerstl was quoted as saying by AP.

Following the incident, France, Germany, India, Britain and several other countries expressed solidarity with Austria. French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the first world leaders to tweet his message of solidarity for the people of Austria. He mentioned the recent terror attacks in France and said, "This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they’re dealing with. We won't give in to anything."

