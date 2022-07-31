Austria: Woman Finds Scorpion Family In Suitcase After Vacationing In Croatia

A woman from Austria was terrified after discovering a family of scorpions in her suitcase after returning from a vacation in Croatia. The woman found around 18 live scorpions in her suitcase. Later, the animal rescue service helped the woman. The woman from Natternbach was unpacking on Saturday after returning home when she spotted a family of scorpions in her suitcase, reported Upper Austria News.

Talking about the incident on Facebook, the Tierhilfe Gusental, an animal rescue service, wrote, "This afternoon we were contacted by a lady from Natternbach because blind passengers had settled in their luggage on their Croatia trip."

"Scorpio with cubs to be exact. The animals were secured and handed over to us. They are currently in the Linz animal shelter until they start their return journey," the organisation added.

Scorpions were Brought to the animal shelter in Linz

The shocked vacationer secured the scorpion family and alerted the Gusental animal aid. The animal rescuers brought the scorpions to the animal shelter in Linz. "As soon as an opportunity arises, for example when an employee of the animal shelter goes to Croatia on vacation, they are taken with them and released there again," an employee of Tierhilfe Gusental told Upper Austria News.

Speaking to Upper Austria News, the animal rescuer planned to return them to their native Croatia. An animal control staffer stated that the stingers "could probably multiply well in Austria but they don't belong here". This was not the first case, and in general, animal rescue observes an increase in such operations during the holiday season because of "stowaways" who are accidentally taken from abroad.

(Image: @Tierhilfe_Gusenta/Facebook)