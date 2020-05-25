Austrian President Apologises For Violating Lockdown Rule, Says 'missed The Time'

Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen on May 24 apologised for staying at a restaurant beyond the country’s COVID-19-related closing time of 11pm. According to an international media outlet, Van der Bellen was spotted by police on the outside dining area of a restaurant shortly after midnight on Sunday. However, because of the country’s latest guidelines, which does not allow restaurants and cafes past 11pm, Van der Bellen was caught breaching the rules himself.

As the Austrian President broke the rule, the restaurant could now be fined for a breach. However, Van der Bellen, while apologising, also said that he would ‘take responsibility’ if the owner suffered any losses as a result of the incident. While calling it a ‘mistake’, he also ‘sincerely’ apologised.

He said, “I went out to dinner with two friends and my wife for the first time since the lockdown. We then chatted and unfortunately missed the time. I'm really sorry about that. It was a mistake”.

He added, “If the host should damage the host, I will stand for it right now”.

Coronavirus outbreak in Austria

According to an international media outlet, Austria was one of the first countries in Europe to follow Italy in imposing a strict lockdown. It was also one of the first to begin easing its lockdown measures. The country has allowed gatherings up to 10 people since the start of May. The authorities also allowed public parks, small shops, DIY Stores and garden centres to open. Meanwhile, Austria has more than 16,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 641 lives in the country.

