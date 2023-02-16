Austria's Farthofern Sets World Record, Becomes 1st Woman To Row On Southern Ocean

Rowing is a great past time, whether you do it in a gymnasium or in a canal. It is always a great exercise that helps you burn calories and help your metabolism. But, have you ever tried to row across an open lay of a freezing cold ocean while battling icy temperatures, frostbite and sleep deprivation? Well someone just did it.

31-year-old Austrian Lisa Farthofer became the first woman in history to row on the Southern Ocean. She earned 10 Guinness World Records for her magnificent feat. Farthofer rowed 407 nautical miles (468.3 miles; 753.7 km) on the open waters in Antarctica from January 11 to 17 this year. She is a professional sailor and rower and was part of an expedition alongside Fiann Paul (Iceland), Mike Matson (USA), Jamie Douglas-Hamilton (UK), Stefan Ivanov (Bulgaria) and Brian Krauskopf (USA).

The team, on board a rowing boat named 'Mrs Chippy', set off to row 1,500km (932 m) from the Antarctic Peninsula, past Elephant Island, and to South Georgia, said Guinness World Records (GWR). They were retracing the steps of a 1915 voyage carried out by Ernest Shackleton and his crew from Elephant Island to South Georgia. Lisa and her team had to abandon their mission at the half way point due to illness and injury within the crew.

They still managed to earn an impressive string of Guinness World Records titles. Lisa and her team were rowing for seven days and six nights, 24 hours a day.

Which records did Farthofer and her team set?

Apart from setting two individual records (First woman to row on polar open waters and First woman to row on the southern ocean), Farthofer and her team set eight other records. They were:

First human-powered expedition in the Southern Ocean (meaning it was the first open-water human-powered expedition completed entirely within the boundaries of the Southern Ocean)

Fastest row on the Southern Ocean

First human-powered expedition on the Scotia Sea

First human-powered expedition from the Antarctic

Fastest Polar row

Longest distance rowed on the Southern Ocean

First human-powered expedition on the Southern Ocean (South to North)

Southernmost start of a rowing expedition

Farthofer spoke about her unique experience

Speaking to GWR after returning to her hometown of Attersee am Attersee, located next to one of the biggest lakes in Austria, Farthofer said, “Everybody asks me about how beautiful it was, and I don’t have the words to describe it." She added, “If you’re on the water and see these huge blocks of ice it’s just indescribable – it’s enormous. I can’t find the words, it’s something you just have to see for yourself, and it’s moments like this that will stay in my mind forever.”

Farthofer spoke about suffering from frostnip, which is a stage of frostbite. “Maybe it’s a good thing my feet were so cold,” she quipped. “I had no feeling at all in my feet and also lost a bit of skin.” She added: “I would love to describe how cold it was, but I can’t, it’s totally different to the kind of cold we’re all used to. If you look at the numbers it’s not that cold, like maximum -5 degrees but it was so humid and everything got so wet, it was disgusting and there’s no shelter. When there was a glimpse of sun, it was warming up so nicely and then you could really feel the difference when it got cold again.” All members of the crew suffered frostbite to some degree.

She detailed her entire experience here.