Autism Awareness Day: People Across The Globe 'light It Up Blue' To Extend Support

Rest of the World News

The communities worldwide came together, despite the global health emergency, united in support of the autistic individuals by lighting landmarks blue.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Autism Awareness Day

World Autism Awareness Day was celebrated on April 2 to commemorate the individuals that are diagnosed with the autism spectrum disorder (ASD), which is a lifelong developmental disability that makes the individuals perceive the surrounding information differently, as per the National Autistic Society (NAS). The disorder can hamper an individual’s communication and their ability for social interaction. They might also experience over or under-sensitivity to sounds, touch, tastes, smells, light, colours, temperatures or pain.  

This year, the World Autism Awareness Day was celebrated amid the global pandemic. The United Nations wrote on its official website, “On World Autism Awareness Day, we recognize and celebrate the rights of persons with autism.  This year’s observance takes place in the midst of a public health crisis unlike any other in our lifetimes — a crisis that places persons with autism at disproportionate risk as a result of the coronavirus.” It further added, “Universal human rights, including the rights of persons with disabilities, must not be infringed upon in the time of a pandemic. Governments have a responsibility to ensure that their response includes persons with autism.” 

"Light it up blue"

The communities worldwide came together, despite the global health emergency, united in support of the autistic individuals by lighting the homes and the landmarks blue to display inclusivity. The theme “light it up blue” trended in recognition and support of the autistic people. People took to social media to appreciate and educate about Autism to foster support worldwide. Internet users shared pictures of their loved ones or someone they knew who was autistic and their inspiring stories. 

First Published:
