Autism Awareness Day: People Across The Globe 'light It Up Blue' To Extend Support

World Autism Awareness Day was celebrated on April 2 to commemorate the individuals that are diagnosed with the autism spectrum disorder (ASD), which is a lifelong developmental disability that makes the individuals perceive the surrounding information differently, as per the National Autistic Society (NAS). The disorder can hamper an individual’s communication and their ability for social interaction. They might also experience over or under-sensitivity to sounds, touch, tastes, smells, light, colours, temperatures or pain.

This year, the World Autism Awareness Day was celebrated amid the global pandemic. The United Nations wrote on its official website, “On World Autism Awareness Day, we recognize and celebrate the rights of persons with autism. This year’s observance takes place in the midst of a public health crisis unlike any other in our lifetimes — a crisis that places persons with autism at disproportionate risk as a result of the coronavirus.” It further added, “Universal human rights, including the rights of persons with disabilities, must not be infringed upon in the time of a pandemic. Governments have a responsibility to ensure that their response includes persons with autism.”

Today is the World #Autism Awareness Day.



1 in 160 children has an autism spectrum disorder, which

begins in childhood and tends to persist into adolescence & adulthood.



People with autism are often subject to stigma, discrimination & human rights violations. This has to stop! pic.twitter.com/mZGWFhINKg — UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) April 2, 2020

"Light it up blue"

The communities worldwide came together, despite the global health emergency, united in support of the autistic individuals by lighting the homes and the landmarks blue to display inclusivity. The theme “light it up blue” trended in recognition and support of the autistic people. People took to social media to appreciate and educate about Autism to foster support worldwide. Internet users shared pictures of their loved ones or someone they knew who was autistic and their inspiring stories.

April is "Autism Awareness" month, & today (April 2nd) is "Autism Awareness" day. So here's a thread of some important things to keep in mind. While the masses tend to call it "Autism Awareness" month/day, that's frowned upon. The preferred term is "Autism Acceptance" month/day. — 🌺 Lea 🌺 @ 🌟🦉🐸🚂🐞 (@LeaC_Official) April 2, 2020

The Office of the Prime Minister, Auberge de Castille, lit up in blue to mark World #Autism Awareness Day in #Malta. - RA pic.twitter.com/H7Y1dYQkPX — Robert Abela (@RobertAbela_MT) April 2, 2020

Happy World Autism Awareness Day! Make sure you wear blue today to show support! #LightItUpBlue 💙 pic.twitter.com/KAWC8urG2l — Alpha Xi Delta at Kansas State (@axidatksu) April 2, 2020

World Autism Awareness Day supporters at Bitters 💙💙💙

Aprons made by yours truly 😊

Made extra special aprons for Rex, Rina & myself bc we have kiddos on the spectrum , choose kindness 💙#WorldAutismAcceptanceDay #Addonus #BetterAtBitters pic.twitter.com/NHu8aNe7OP — Valerie Reed (@MyDepotRocks) April 3, 2020

Happy World Autism Awareness Day! My younger brothers both have autism. Michael and Jack have made the biggest impact on my life and helped me become the woman and teacher I am today. They are the reason life is full of laughter, wonder, and loads of Shania Twain music. pic.twitter.com/Nt0OwJg4hx — Ms.A_says (@MsAsays1) April 3, 2020

April is Autism Awareness Month and today, we celebrate World Autism Awareness Day! All month-long, the Desert Dome will shine blue. Friends, this is for you. @AutismActionAAP #AutismAwarenessDay #AutismAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/Vd5o21IEwD — Omaha's Zoo (@OmahaZoo) April 3, 2020

Today is Autism Awareness Day!!! Major shoutout to our superhero students with Autism. Keep shining! We’re honored to be your teachers!!!#TeleFriend2TeleSchool#TheMarathonContinues 🏁 pic.twitter.com/Tm928zXiTn — TeachAdusei (@TeachAdusei) April 2, 2020

🌐Landmarks around the world lit in blue during Light It Up Blue event on World Autism Awareness Day, April 2, 2020. #autism pic.twitter.com/PA5AyhPiQc — tealab.co (@tealabco) April 3, 2020

Merrifield Teachers are truly superstars!! 🌟 Today’s collaborative PLC instructional planning sessions were extremely productive, while our PK/Kinder and Fine Arts team wore BLUE to support World Autism Awareness Day! 💙 WE-ARE-FAMILY! pic.twitter.com/obSJEnW0Ij — Merrifield Elem. (@MerrifieldElem) April 3, 2020

It appears April second is national autism awareness day and they light up blue every April 2nd... pic.twitter.com/1CYLMHKZ6P — stg19 (@stg192) April 3, 2020

Last night we were proud to shine BLUE for World Autism Awareness Day! 🧩💙 pic.twitter.com/Ff49qyB3z4 — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (@RMFieldHouse) April 3, 2020

World Autism Awareness Day April 2nd 2020. Light it up blue. #LIUB pic.twitter.com/dpkEfoFfff — Barbara Smith (@BarbaraSmith32) April 2, 2020

🏟 Our @twstadium is in support of the #NHS and all our Key Workers as we light it up blue this evening! 💙#ThankYouNHS pic.twitter.com/cceh2zFafP — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) April 2, 2020

Joined by the international community, landmarks, buildings, homes & communities, @StaggHighSchool is lit blue in recognition of people living with autism. Autism-friendly events & activities take place all month to increase understanding and acceptance. #StaggConnectsThePieces pic.twitter.com/7xernfjsIw — District 230 (@CHSD230) April 2, 2019

