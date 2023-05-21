Ayurveda And Indian Traditional Medicine Covers Overall Wellbeing, Says PM Modi

PM Narendra on Sunday delivered remarks virtually for the 76th World Health Assembly and said that the pandemic indicated many gaps in the global health structure. "The pandemic also highlighted the need to boost global health equality. We administered over 300 million doses of vaccine," he said.

He also spoke about traditional Indian medicine and medical thought. "India's traditional wellness says that absence of ill health is not the same as good health. Ayurveda and Indian traditional medicine covers overall wellbeing. I am happy that the World's Traditional Medicine Institute has opened in India," PM Modi said. "One Earth, One Health is our vision for good health," he added.

Here is what you need to know about the World Health Assembly

PM Modi congratulated the WHO for completing 75 years. "I congratulate the WHO on completing the historic milestone of serving the world for 75 years. I'm sure that the WHO would be setting goals for the next 25 years when it reaches 100 years of service," he said.

So, what is the World Health Assembly? The World Health Assembly (WHA) is the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), the leading international organisation for public health. It is considered the highest governing body of the WHO and is composed of representatives from its member states. Here's everything you need to know about the World Health Assembly:

Purpose and Functions: The primary purpose of the World Health Assembly is to determine the policies of the WHO, approve its budget, and provide guidance on its priorities and programs. It serves as a forum for member states to discuss global health issues, exchange information, and make decisions on matters related to public health.

Composition: The WHA consists of delegations from all 194 member states of the WHO. Each member state is represented by a delegation led by a Minister of Health or a high-level government official responsible for health. Additionally, representatives from non-member states, intergovernmental organizations, and non-state actors, such as non-governmental organizations (NGOs), are invited as observers.

Sessions: The World Health Assembly meets annually in Geneva, Switzerland, typically in May. The duration of the session is usually about one week, during which delegates engage in discussions, debates, and negotiations on various health-related topics.

Decision-Making: Decisions of the World Health Assembly are made through resolutions. Resolutions are proposals put forward by member states or the WHO Secretariat and require a majority vote for adoption. Resolutions adopted by the WHA provide guidance to member states and shape the direction of global health policies and programs.

Agenda: The agenda of the World Health Assembly is determined by the Executive Board of the WHO, which is composed of representatives from 34 member states elected by the WHA. The agenda typically includes reports from the Director-General, discussions on global health priorities, updates on ongoing programs, and consideration of new resolutions or decisions.

Key Functions: The WHA addresses a wide range of health-related issues, including infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, maternal and child health, health systems strengthening, access to medicines, emergency response, and health governance. It also reviews the WHO's budget, elects the Director-General, and appoints members to various committees and expert groups.

Influence and Impact: Resolutions and decisions adopted by the World Health Assembly have significant influence on global health policies and practices. They guide member states in formulating national health policies, provide a framework for international collaboration, and shape the work of the WHO in addressing global health challenges.

Importance of Participation: The World Health Assembly encourages active participation and engagement from member states, as well as collaboration with other stakeholders. It provides a platform for sharing experiences, best practices, and lessons learned, promoting dialogue and cooperation among countries to address common health concerns.