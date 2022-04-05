Azerbaijan: Massive Explosion Rips Through Nightclub In Baku; 1 Killed, Over 30 Injured

A massive explosion struck a nightclub in Azerbaijan's capital city of Baku, killing one and injuring over 30 on Sunday. The colossal blast caused by a leaky gas canister set off a fire at the LocationBaku nightclub, gas provider Azerigas told the Associated Press. Officials informed that the deceased was a club employee.

At least 24 people have been hospitalised after being inflicted with severe burns, Azerbaijan Health Ministry spokesperson Parviz Abubekirov told AP. Interior Ministry confirmed that emergency services reached the nightclub and doused the blazing flames before it could spread. Later, rescue workers searched the blast site through the heap of rubble in the nightclub, which appeared to be heavily damaged by the huge blast.

Visuals and images from the real-time blast surfaced online. CCTV footage gathered by Republic TV showed that the floor shook as the gas canister exploded, leaving several revellers in the club injured. The explosion was captured on camera followed by the commotion when people partying scurried to leave. Harrowing footage from the scene also shows pieces of debris in the street, as well as damage to vehicles outside the club.

Later on Sunday, the Prosecutor General's office of Azerbaijan released a statement confirming the cause of the blast. "As reported, an explosion occurred in a nightclub located in Tarlan Aliyarbayov Street, Baku city, Sabail district, on April 3, 2022, around 3 o'clock. It was determined that the incident occurred due to the lack of gas supply in the building as a result of a leak from a gas balloon installed there," the statement said. The Ministry added, "the number of dead as a result of the explosion has currently been one person." At least 14 cars, one apartment, and two non-residential facilities were also impacted by the blast that ripped the nightclub.

Probe launched into Baku nightclub explosion

The Prosecutor General's office of Baku has currently launched a probe into the incident to ascertain the external manipulation angle. "Necessary investigation actions are being continued with the appointment of relevant experts on the criminal case," the prosecutor general's office said, as quoted by Daily Mail. Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov on Sunday personally arrived to assess the blast site.

