Azerbaijan Slams Russia's Accusation Of Breaking Ceasefire In Conflict With Armenia

After Moscow accused Azerbaijani forces of violating the ceasefire in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Baku on Saturday urged Moscow to ensure Armenian troops are removed from internationally recognised territories of Azerbaijan. The matter was brought forward during a brief meeting between defence ministers of Russia and Baku, where Azerbaijan clarified their positions and locations of deployment of its armed forces. The meeting followed Russia's first-ever public rebuke to Azerbaijan for defying the Russian peacekeeping mission's zone in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Violating the provisions of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia from November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan's armed forces between March 24 and March 25 entered the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh and set up an observation post," the Russian Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Moscow also claimed that Azerbaijan troops used Turkish-made drones to launch an attack on Karabakh troops, killing at least 3 people, as the situation rapidly spiralled downward in the region, RT News reported. In response, Baku "regretted the one-sided statement" by the Russian Ministry of Defence, which it said, "failed to reflect the truth." In addition, Azerbaijan also refuted Russia's allegations, stating it "did not violate a single provision" of the Russia-brokered trilateral Ceasefire Accord signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020. The peace accord aimed to end hostilities in the conflict-ridden territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"This statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense contradicts the nature of bilateral relations and the Declaration of Allied Cooperation signed between the two countries on February 22, 2022," the statement said, as quoted by Ukrinform, adding that Russia must "ensure the complete withdrawal of the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups from the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan."



Nevertheless, the peace deal did not completely eliminate skirmishes between the arch enemies. On multiple occasions, both fronts engaged in clashes with the frequency increased manifold in recent days. On Saturday, it was Russia's first formal accusation against one party violating the brokered deal since the end of the conflict over Karabakh in November 2020. Earlier on Thursday and Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday held two rounds of talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Kremlin informed.

Russia urges Azerbaijan to pull back from Nagorno-Karabakh

The eruption of violence also coincides with the Russian invasion of Ukraine marking a month, while both sides continue to dig for common ground in a bid to ensure a peace treaty. Noting the uprising scenarios that could lead to potential physical conflict, Moscow urged Azerbaijan to pull back troops from the Russian peacekeeping contingent zone. Russia added that currently, the peacekeepers are in action to "resolve the situation." Further, the Russian defence ministry appealed to all parties "to exercise restraint and ensure strict compliance with the existing tripartite agreement."

(Image: AP)