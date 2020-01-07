Baby Wrapped In Plastic Bag Found Alive By Rubbish Collectors In Singapore

Garbage collectors in Singapore rescued a baby boy from a bin at the bottom of a rubbish chute earlier today, the police said. According to international media, the workers found the baby wrapped in a plastic bag at the bottom of the trash chute at a housing block in North Street. The bag was discovered by the collectors while cleaning the bin between 8am to 9am in the morning.

Infant in stable condition

The photographs which were carried by a Singapore daily showed bloodstains on the bag. The police reported that the baby was unharmed and was taken immediately to a local hospital adding that he is now in stable condition. In a statement given to media, an eyewitness to the incident, Lim Yok Liang said that he was heading to the nearby coffee shop at around 9:20am when he saw an ambulance at the open-air carpark under the block. He revealed that he saw a policeman carrying a baby wrapped in cloth adding that the infant wasn’t crying or making any noise.

Read: Adorable! Two British Politicians Take Oath With Their Newborn Babies

Read: Newborn Girl Thrown From 21-storey Building, Dies

It is a rare case in a nation which is constantly struggling with low population rates and ageing population. According to statistics cited by international media, only 16 abandoned baby cases have been reported between 2009 to 2018.

Read: Picture Of Bride Tying Newborn Baby To Hem Of Wedding Dress Goes Viral Again; Truth Here

Read: Justin Bieber's Mysterious Baby Posts Have Fans Wondering If Hailey Is Pregnant

On the other hand, the United States has the abandonment rate of more than 7,000 children each year. To tackle the problem, Indiana is adding more baby boxes that allow people to anonymously leave newborns in hospitals and firehouses, various officials said. Crown Point added one box last week at a firehouse after an anonymous donation, the Post-Tribune reported. Now there are six boxes in Northwest Indiana, including one at a Michigan City fire station and another at Franciscan Health.

Baby boxes are padded, climate-controlled boxes where people can leave newborns safely and anonymously at hospitals or firehouse. The boxes cost between $10,000 and $15,000, hospital officials said. St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago unveiled a baby box weeks ago. The hospital donated $10,000 to finish the installation, according to a release.