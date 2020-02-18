The Debate
The Debate
'Baby Platypus' That Had Taken Internet By Storm Is Actually Plastic

Rest of the World News

Baby Platypus, a new internet sensation has taken the audience by storm after the Baby Yoda and Baby Jabba on Twitter is actually plastic

Baby Platypus

Baby Platypus, a new internet sensation has taken the audience by storm after the Baby Yoda and Baby Jabba on Twitter is actually plastic. An adorable photo of a Baby Platypus originally shared by a user on Twitter had captured the attention of the audience that thought the infant was too cute to handle, it, however, turns out that the platypus in the picture is unreal.

Users share pictures of real baby platypus

Internet users have now begun a fresh series in response, bombarding the Internet with pictures of real platypuses. Some users perched on the original post of the Baby platypus to inform the rest of the Twitter that the baby in the picture was not a real baby platypus. Check out the response from the users on the originally shared picture after Baby Platypus was outed as a fake.

Read After Baby Yoda, 'Star Wars' Baby Jabba Becomes New Internet Sensation

Read Video Of Baby's Epic Reaction To Her First Ice Cream Wins Internet

Read After Baby Yoda Toys, Cream Puffs Give Fans Another Reason To Cheer

Read Woman Wraps Baby As Burrito On His First Birth Anniversary, Internet Hearts It

