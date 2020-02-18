'Baby Platypus' That Had Taken Internet By Storm Is Actually Plastic

Baby Platypus, a new internet sensation has taken the audience by storm after the Baby Yoda and Baby Jabba on Twitter is actually plastic. An adorable photo of a Baby Platypus originally shared by a user on Twitter had captured the attention of the audience that thought the infant was too cute to handle, it, however, turns out that the platypus in the picture is unreal.

Just in case you needed to see a baby platypus today. I did but didn't even know it. 😍 pic.twitter.com/RHPEnm3vuj — FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) February 13, 2020

hes trying his best pic.twitter.com/u99uyGgSXG — ellie, ceo of nobody asked🕊 (@hotchnersmind) February 16, 2020

Users share pictures of real baby platypus

Internet users have now begun a fresh series in response, bombarding the Internet with pictures of real platypuses. Some users perched on the original post of the Baby platypus to inform the rest of the Twitter that the baby in the picture was not a real baby platypus. Check out the response from the users on the originally shared picture after Baby Platypus was outed as a fake.

That’s a sculpture, this is a real baby platypus. They look like a marshmallow flew into a speeding truck and grew a bill. I love them. pic.twitter.com/r5ITGfT079 — hairball (@Unknownxenoform) February 16, 2020

this one is not a real platypus though argh 🤨https://t.co/DKN1CFDyLz



here's some baby and adult platypi for you 😊 pic.twitter.com/B7D7xUr09h — wombot 👀 (@colourmeamused_) February 16, 2020

OH TO BE A WRINKLY BABY PLATYPUS DRINKING MILK FROM A TINY BOWL pic.twitter.com/1RE4QCRwgQ — Sweet Home Kansas (@MysticCatfish) February 16, 2020

How wrong are you! Because this is a baby platypus pic.twitter.com/uwhHe9yGUH — 🔥Aimergamer🔥 (@aimergamer1888) February 17, 2020

