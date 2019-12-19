Baby Shower Cake Showing Fetus Moving In Womb Leaves Netizens Shocked

Recently, a picture of a baby shower cake with a foetus moving inside it caught everybody’s attention. Some people criticized the creativity of the bakery, while others termed the cake “monstrous”. The picture of the cake which was shared on a Facebook group 'That's It I'm Cake Shaming' by a woman believed to be from the US.

Most horrible cake ever

In the image, a foetus can be seen wearing a diaper and moving inside the cake. The cake also showed breasts, which were draped in a yellow jumper. The cake also had a pearl necklace and a flower corsage adorning the breasts. The translucent and edible feature of the cake received criticisms from all across. Social media users were left disgusted by the cake with many people speaking against it. A user wrote that it was the “most horrible cake ever seen.” Another user wrote that he had no words for this monstrosity. Yet another user said, “the image was haunting and hard to forget” while a stunned social media user said, “I can't help but wonder if they kept it chilled or if upon cutting there was amniotic fluid oozing.”

