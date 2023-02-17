'Bad Manners': Fiji PM Says China Was Not Mentioned In Bilateral Talks With Jaishankar

Fiji Prime Minister, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka revealed on Thursday that China was not discussed in the bilateral talks with Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar. On Thursday, the Fiji PM asserted that the reason behind not discussing China is that it was, “bad manners to talk about somebody who is not in the building,” ANI reported. Jaishankar was on a tour to the island nation where he met the Fiji Prime Minister and also interacted with the Indian diaspora in the country.

“We thought it was bad manners to talk about somebody who is not in the building. We spoke about our own cooperation and we are very fortunate to have such a great power and economy talking to us,” Rebuka said on Thursday. The Prime Minister also described India as Fiji’s “special and trusted friend”. On Wednesday, the Indian External Affairs Minister also shared some of the visuals of the bilateral meeting between the two world leaders. “A warm and wide-ranging meeting with the PM and FM @slrabuka of Fiji in Suva. Discussed our long-standing ties and ways of intensifying cooperation. Exchanged views on areas of priority. We will upgrade our development partnership accordingly,” Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

A warm and wide ranging meeting with PM and FM @slrabuka of Fiji in Suva.



Discussed our long-standing ties and ways of intensifying cooperation. Exchanged views on areas of priority. We will upgrade our development partnership accordingly. pic.twitter.com/6A9jUEvvAX — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 16, 2023

India and Fiji have built a ‘robust multifaceted partnership’

According to ANI, during a media statement, the Fiji Prime Minister stated that India and Fiji shared a “robust multifaceted partnership,” that deal with crucial aspects of nation-building. “Together we have built a robust multifaceted partnership which covers cooperation in all major areas of nation-building. India has stood by us in times of great need. We are grateful to the government of India for supporting us through the provision of life-saving vaccines and humanitarian assistance,” Rabuka said. The Fiji Prime Minister also thanked the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for helping the nation co-hosting the 12th World Hindi conference in Fiji. “Fiji appreciated India’s commitment towards the development of our pacific region through collective priorities. We are more resolved now than ever to build a strong and sustainable future for families in Fiji, the Pacific and beyond”, The Fiji Prime Minister concluded.