Baghdad Airport Hit By Second Fire In 3 Days; No Life-threatening Injuries Reported

Iraqi authorities have ordered an investigation after a fire broke out in one of the terminals at Bagdad airport. Notably, this is the second incident in the past three days.

According to media reports, no casualties have been reported in the latest fire incident, but it has been reported that the fire has damaged several airline offices in the two-story Nineveh Terminal.

Baghdad airport hit by second fire in 3 days

Following the incident, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani travelled to the airport, where he was briefed on the probe launched by fire investigators, confirming his office. The fire was put out by 16 civil defence brigades. The incident comes after three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday when a fire broke out in a refreshment area in the departure lounge of one of the airport terminals.

An airport official said the fire had started in a section of the VIP hall reserved for the premier and spread to the hall from there. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media about the ongoing investigation. It is pertinent to mention here that safety standards in both the transport and construction sectors have mostly been flouted, and accidents are common. Moreover, Baghdad airport has not undergone any major renovations since it opened in the 1980s under the leadership of Iraq's then-dictator Saddam Hussein.

Image: AP/Representative