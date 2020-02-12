The Debate
Baghdad Witnesses Snowfall First Time In Decades, Netizens Share 'rare Sight'

Rest of the World News

Despite the current unrest with has rocked the country for several months, the residents took pictures and videos of their area covered with a sheet of snow.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Baghdad

Iraqi capital Baghdad witnessed a rare sight of snowfall on February 11 after nearly over a decade. Despite the current unrest with has rocked the country for several months, the residents took pictures and videos of their area covered with a white sheet of snow. Some of the Iraqis also claimed that it was the 'first time' they saw snow as opposed to sleet in the past. The country which has been grappled with the anti-government protest movement that has taken lives of over 500 people, the residents declared an 'omen of peace'. 

'Rare sight'

Many internet users who are currently residing in Baghdad, shared short clips and images of the 'beautiful sight'. According to international media reports, the streets were largely empty as big, thick, wet flakes fell on the area. The temperature hovered around freezing and the snow mostly melted into puddles as they hit the ground. 

“Thank God it is snowing this morning,” said Aymen Ahmed, a protester. “The atmosphere is beautiful ... the people are very happy because this is the first time snow falls in Iraq.” 

 Read - Student Protests In Baghdad, Basra In Najaf Aftermath

Read - ISIS Unhindered By Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi's Death; Financial Network Intact: Pentagon

Read - US Targeted Again, 3-5 Rockets Hit Near Embassy In Iraq's Baghdad

Read - Iraqi Security Forces Raid Baghdad Protest Site; Uses Tear Gas & Bullets

(With AP inputs)

Published:
