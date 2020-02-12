Baghdad Witnesses Snowfall First Time In Decades, Netizens Share 'rare Sight'

Iraqi capital Baghdad witnessed a rare sight of snowfall on February 11 after nearly over a decade. Despite the current unrest with has rocked the country for several months, the residents took pictures and videos of their area covered with a white sheet of snow. Some of the Iraqis also claimed that it was the 'first time' they saw snow as opposed to sleet in the past. The country which has been grappled with the anti-government protest movement that has taken lives of over 500 people, the residents declared an 'omen of peace'.

'Rare sight'

Many internet users who are currently residing in Baghdad, shared short clips and images of the 'beautiful sight'. According to international media reports, the streets were largely empty as big, thick, wet flakes fell on the area. The temperature hovered around freezing and the snow mostly melted into puddles as they hit the ground.

“Thank God it is snowing this morning,” said Aymen Ahmed, a protester. “The atmosphere is beautiful ... the people are very happy because this is the first time snow falls in Iraq.”

One of those unexpected days ,snow day in baghdad ⛄❄

11 february 2020#snow #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/7dv4pTxi8i — O L A ✨ (@olajameel2) February 11, 2020

SNOW storm intercept in BAGHDAD! Never stop chasing on this one https://t.co/zOPpXswFNf — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) February 11, 2020

beautiful snow is covered Baghdad pic.twitter.com/FJBUVnR2PV — عراق السلام (@ncWpkoInIC0foe4) February 11, 2020

Snow in Baghdad for the first time in 56 years !! Is the ice age coming back?

Photo from Baghdad Airport and for snow covered tents. The protesters spent a very chilly night and refused to go home!@AzmatZahra @RashaAlAqeedi pic.twitter.com/gj7A2M190g — Basim Razzo (@basimrazzo) February 11, 2020

Fresh snow falls while motorists drive through Abu Nawas street in central Baghdad, Iraq, today. Snow fell across the Iraqi capital for the first time in a decade on Tuesday as morning temperatures uncharacteristically hovered around freezing.💻AP 📸Hadi Mizban & Ali Abdul Hassan pic.twitter.com/LpScSFQMmK — Chuck DeBroder-Certified Meteorologist (@ChuckDeBroder) February 11, 2020

Snow in Baghdad today, the first time in a very long time ❄️ pic.twitter.com/exaSsejBlj — Hanan (@hananjx) February 11, 2020

Snow and palm trees in the same place. Not a usual sight. Welcome to Baghdad. The city that never ceases to amaze. pic.twitter.com/BfEVsJg4Rw — Sarah Radif (@SarahRadif) February 11, 2020

Amazed to see snow today. May it bring peace and prosperity.

At the same time our thoughts are with those who are displaced or without permanent homes.



When was the last time it snowed in Baghdad? ❄️☃️❄️ pic.twitter.com/LsOpnWcSx7 — UK in Iraq 🇬🇧🇮🇶 (@UKinIraq) February 11, 2020

(With AP inputs)