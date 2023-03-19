Bali Is Irritated With Russian And Ukrainian Tourists, Who Are In The Island To Flee War

Balinese officials recently called for an end to Indonesia's visa-on-arrival policy for Russian and Ukrainian citizens, citing a rise in incidents involving inappropriate behavior and visa overstays, as well as unauthorized work as hairdressers, tour guides, and taxi drivers.Bali, the tropical haven known for its serene beaches and laid-back lifestyle, has become a refuge for those seeking to escape the terrors of war. In the aftermath of Russian President Vladimir Putin's incursion into Ukraine in February 2022, thousands of Russians and Ukrainians have flocked to the Indonesian island to find solace, as per a CNN report.

According to the Indonesian government, a staggering 58,000 Russians visited Bali after its reopening in 2022, with an additional 22,500 arriving in January 2023 alone. Australians were the largest group of visitors, while Russians and Ukrainians came in second and third, respectively. In 2022, over 7,000 Ukrainians sought refuge in Bali, with an additional 2,500 arriving in January 2023.

Do tourists in Bali think they are above the law?

Despite Bali's appeal as a safe haven from the horrors of war, trouble has arisen for those fleeing the violence or the draft. Balinese officials decision to call for an end to Indonesia's visa-on-arrival policy for Russian and Ukrainian citizens has elicited disappointment from many Ukrainian visitors on the island, who assert that the majority of such incidents involve Russians and that they are being unfairly associated with their Russian counterparts.

A police officer in the town of Kuta, who chose to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the issue, told CNN that reports of misbehavior by foreigners on Bali often involve Russians. The officer expressed frustration with the perception among some visitors that they are above the law while on the island, a trend that has persisted for some time. "This has always been the case and it has to finally stop," he remarked.

Tourists behaving badly has been a sensitive issue in Bali, where individuals of diverse nationalities often make headlines for their drunken and inappropriate conduct, including public nudity and a lack of respect for sacred sites. As debates over tourists' conduct intensify, Balinese authorities seem poised to use Russians and Ukrainians as examples. "Why these two countries? Because they are at war so they flock here," stated Bali Governor Wayan Koster during a recent news conference. The surge of Russian and Ukrainian visitors to Bali is occurring despite Ukraine's ban on men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country, and Russia's mobilization of 300,000 reservists to join the fighting without implementing an official blanket ban. Consequently, many young men are choosing to flee abroad rather than be drafted into the conflict.