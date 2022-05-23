'Ball Is In Chairman Kim's Court': S Korean President On Possibility Of Talks With North

Amid the provocative missile launches by North Korea, South Korea's newly elected President, Yoon Suk Yeol, said his government will not initiate talks with the North leader Kim Jong Un. While speaking to CNN after he concluded a "fruitful" meeting with US President Joe Biden, he affirmed, "I think the ball is in Chairman Kim's court -- it is his choice to start a dialogue with us." He said the era of appeasement is over and now the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has to take the initiative. Notably, he was pointing fingers at his predecessor, Moon Jae-in.

It is worth mentioning that North Korea has increased missile launches since the start of this year. Earlier, during the 90th anniversary of the country's army on April 25, Kim Jong Un affirmed that he will continue to bolster the country's nuclear arsenal at maximum speed. While delivering a speech at a late-night military parade that featured powerful weapons systems, the dictator warned to use the nuclear weapons "if provoked". Reacting to the recent provocative speech and actions by the North Korean leader, Yeol said that Seoul and its allies stand ready for any acts of North Korean incitement.

'What I want is shared and common prosperity': South Korean President

"Just to escape temporarily North Korean provocation or conflict is not something that we should do. This kind of approach over the past five years has proven to be a failure," the newly appointed South Korean President told CNN, targetting the earlier government.

It is worth mentioning, that during the regime of Moon Jae-in, he preferred to initiate talks whenever the North fired any missiles. However, Yoon, a newcomer to politics, on several occasions, warned Kim Jong Un "to not test the patience of South Korea".

Despite his earlier stance, Yoon said he didn't want North Korea to "collapse."

"What I want is shared and common prosperity on the Korean Peninsula," he said, but added, "I do not believe that enhancing North Korea's nuclear capability is helpful and conducive to maintaining international peace." It is pertinent to mention here that the North has also tested a series of new missiles, including a purported hypersonic weapon and its first launch since 2017 of an intermediate-range missile potentially capable of reaching Guam, a key US military hub in the Pacific. Besides, it also conducted two medium-range tests near its capital area in recent weeks.

(Image: AP)