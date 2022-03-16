Last Updated:

Baloch National Movement To Stage Protests In UK, South Korea Against Pakistani Atrocities

To raise voices against Pakistani "atrocities" in Balochistan, Baloch National Movement is set to conduct a series of demonstrations in the UK and South Korea

Baloch National movement

In a bid to raise voices against Pak atrocities in Balochistan, Pakistani political party Baloch National Movement (BNM) is set to conduct a series of demonstrations in the United Kingdom and South Korean cities. Different zones of the Baloch National Movement intend to protest globally as part of the worldwide campaign. The demonstrations will take place in major cities including London and South Korea’s Busan.  

Taking to Twitter, BNM announced that a demonstration against the unlawful occupation of Balochistan will happen on March 27 in front of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence at 10 Downing Street in London. Furthermore, BNM invited all Baloch as well as human rights activists in the UK to attend the demonstration, which will take place between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. (local time). 

Meanwhile, BNM has confirmed in a tweet that the protest would be held on March 27 in Busan's Biff Square.

In a press release, BNM's central spokesperson revealed that the party's current worldwide awareness campaign primarily focuses on Baloch "genocide" and Pakistani state "atrocities" in Balochistan, ANI reported.

Earlier in October last year, BNM organised protests in Belfield, Germany, Amsterdam, the Netherlands' capital, as well as Busan.

Balochistanis demonstrated in Germany

Hundreds of Baloch demonstrators held banners in front of Germany's Berlin Gate, protesting against the Pakistan government. As per media reports, the demonstrators had claimed that the Imran Khan-led government and Pakistani security forces have been killing political activists in Balochistan in fictitious encounters. 

It is pertinent to mention here that Balochistan is administratively divided between 3 nations, namely, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran. Pakistan hosts the majority of Balochistan and a sizable share of its inhabitants. Meanwhile, several NGOs have documented the human rights breaches by Pakistani military forces. 

Furthermore, throughout the rally in Germany, protestors chanted slogans against horrific acts in Pakistan's resource-rich Balochistan. The demonstrators had also blamed Pakistan's armed forces for their alleged illicit genocides and had urged the world community to stand out against the execution of political activists. 

