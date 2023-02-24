Ban Ki-moon, the erstwhile secretary general of the United Nations, said that the globe's largest fund that has been set up to help developing countries tackle climate crisis continues to be an “empty shell." Ban served the top post between 2007 and 2016, and made sure to prioritize climate action by choosing it as his first major initiative to talk about at the Bali summit of 2007.



“We need to see a massive acceleration in mobilising trillions of dollars needed to keep the world from climate collapse,” he said recently, according to The Guardian. The former secretary's remarks come as the international climate finance from well-off to poor nations is five to ten times short of what is required at the moment.

Earlier in 2020, the funds that were kept aside to help developing nations battle the climate crisis amounted to $29 billion, much less than the $340 billion annual sum that is needed by 2030. The biggest fund among them is the Green Climate Fund, which currently stands at $11.4 billion.

Ban talks about lack of progress in climate finance

"After 14 years, nothing has been happening," Ban said, adding that big geopolitical conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war have taken the spotlight away from major environmental concerns. “The most critical crisis is climate change, which is happening so much faster than one might think. We have no time to lose," he said. However, the South Korean diplomat gave credit where credit was due, and lauded Cop27 for being monumental in raising important conversations.

“We were able, after decades, to agree on loss and damage. That was a great success,” he said.

He noted that now, it is the “moral responsibility” of countries to convert words and speeches into actions and help poor nations adapt to climate change and deal with the repercussions of the crisis. “I have been urging political leaders: raise your political ambition levels and then find a way to provide the financial support. It is their moral responsibility," he said.