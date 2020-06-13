Band-aid To Introduce Dark Skin-toned Bandages That ‘embrace The Beauty Of Diverse Skin’

Amidst the recent anti-racism protests in the United States, Band-Aid has announced that it will be launching a range of bandages in different colours that will ‘embrace the beauty of diverse skin’. According to reports, the company will introduce different hues that will match the skin tones of their black and brown customers.

Embracing multi-coloured skin tones of their customers

The announcement was made by the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) owned bandage brand through an Instagram post on June 10. The traditional Band-aid made by the company has in the past been criticised for having a white skin default colour when the product is used by people with diverse skin tones. The company also announced via Instagram that they would be making a donation towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

The caption of Instagram post read: "We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you.⁣ We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.⁣"

⁣

"We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you, " the post further mentioned.⁣

According to reports, the brand will be donating $100,000 to the Black Lives Matter movement and Johnson & Johnson have also committed $10 million towards the cause.

This is not the first time that Band-aid is going to introduce multi-toned products. As per reports, back in 2005, the company launched its Perfect Blend brand that had multiracial skin tones. But unfortunately, the product line was discontinued due to a lack of interest at the time.

George Floyd's Death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis on May 26. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US, giving momentum to the ''Black Lives Matter' movement. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

(Image Credit Instagram/@bandaidbrand)

