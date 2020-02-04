Bangkok: Thai Police Arrest 2 At Airport For Smuggling Drugs In Noodle Packets

Thai police have announced that they have apprehended two Taiwanese men trying to smuggle 15 kilograms of heroin. The heroin was hidden in packets of instant noodles. The men were apprehended at Bangkok airport. Thailand is a key regional drug route.

Drugs hidden in noodle packets and talcum powder tins

According to the police, the drugs were hidden inside MAMA noodle packets, which is a ubiquitous Thai brand. That particular brand of instant noodles is so common that all instant noodles are referred to by the term 'MAMA'. They also tried to smuggle the drugs inside tins of prickly heat powder. The authorities have not revealed where the drugs have originated from but did disclose that the pair was trying to return to Taiwan.

The pair was arrested on January 30 by police at the Suvarnabhumi Airport after they received a tip-off. Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos have for years and decades been an international hub for heroin but in recent years the large-scale production of synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine and etc has left heroin behind in recent years.

According to information released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, opium poppy cultivation in Myanmar has fallen 11 per cent in the year 2019. The data was released on Tuesday. The United Nations agency also added that the region (Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos) still has around 3 million heroin users in a market that is still worth US$ 10 billion.

According to reports, Thailand has become a 'narcotics hub' and is one of the most affected countries in Southeast Asia by drug abuse. The Narcotics Act in Thailand defines the type of substances that are classified as 'narcotics'. According to the law, any chemical or substance that upon being consumed orally, inhaling, smoking, injecting or by whatever means causes a physiological or mental effect is termed as a narcotic.

(with inputs from agencies)