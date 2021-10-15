Bangladesh: 18 Crude Bombs Recovered From Temple In Khulna Amid Durga Puja Celebrations

Amid Durga Puja festivities, at least 18 crude bombs were recovered from the gate of a Hindu temple in Bangladesh's Khulna district on Thursday, October 14, just a day after multiple attacks took place on temples during Durga Puja celebrations. As per the Dhaka Tribune, the bombs were discovered at around 5:30 pm (local time) and were safely recovered by a bomb disposal unit at around 7 pm (local time). Rapid Action Battalion 6 (RAB) Director Lt Col Mostak Ahmed informed that the bombs were neutralised in a protected environment.

The crude bombs were wrapped in black tape and the entire incident took place at the main gate of Rupsa Maha Shashan, a temple dedicated to Goddess Kali in Khulna, the Dhaka Tribune reported. The 18 live crude bombs were found on the penultimate day of the Durga Puja which is also one of the biggest religious festivals for Hindus. In the wake of the incident, Bangladeshi law enforcement officials set up a checkpoint at the scene and deployed more personnel to ramp up security.

Lt Col Ahmed reportedly said that a RAB 6 team was sent to check the entry point of the temple after their intelligence team received a tip regarding the bombs. The report added that during the search by security officials, they found 16 crude bombs in a shopping bag while the other two were on the ground. Lt Col Ahmed said that after spotting the bombs the team then cordoned off the area and notified the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU). Entry inside the temple was also barred until the BDU arrived.

‘No need to panic’

The temple's priest Suresh Chakrabarty, was quoted by Dhaka Tribune as saying that he was returning from a separate temple when he saw RAB officials at the gate of the crematorium and was informed about the recovery of bombs. Additionally, Lt Col Ahmed said, “There is no need to panic. Some miscreants tried to spread fear among the people by doing this. We are working on finding them and bringing them to book.”

The bombs were discovered in the backdrop of Bangladesh witnessing an increase in communal tensions amid Durga Puja festivities. Several people were reportedly killed and many others injured across multiple districts during clashes. These conflicts, as per reports, were triggered by rumours of the desecration of the Holy Quran at a temple in Comilla on Wednesday, 13 October.

Amid the violence, news agency ANI reported, citing other media reports, that the situation remained tense in Bangladesh’s Chandpur, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Sylhet, Chittagong and Gazipur. While the Hindu community in the country is at the centre of the attacks, the Bangladeshi government has assured the people of taking appropriate actions against all miscreants. Additionally, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troopers have also been deployed in at least 22 districts to enhance security.

After at least 50 people were left wounded in Cumilia when a group of hardliners clashed with the police in the Nanua Dighirpar area triggered only by rumours, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that multiple people involved in the incident have been identified and some of them have been detained. He said, “We will hunt down those involved in the incident" and added, "It appears it was a motivated move planned by a vested group."

(Image: ANI/Representative)