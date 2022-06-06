Bangladesh: 49 Killed, Over 450 Injured In Chemical Container Depot Explosion

49 people including nine firefighters were killed after a massive fire broke out with a series of explosions at a private container depot in southeastern Bangladesh on Saturday. According to officials, more than 450 people have been severely injured. Authorities struggled to douse the blaze.

According to doctors, the death toll could rise further as many of the injured people were being treated with severe burns. The firefighters backed by army troops were yet to enter deep down the blast site to douse the fire nearly 23 hours after the fire broke out on Saturday.

"The fire was caused by chemicals including hydrogen peroxide, making the situation difficult," fire service chief Brigadier General Mohammad Mainuddin told reporters at the scene where the firefighters were trying to extinguish the blaze amid intermittent explosions since Saturday evening.

However, the administration expected the firefighters to put out the blaze and halt the explosions by Sunday. The disaster prompted authorities to call out army sappers to prevent the spread of chemicals in nearby canals and the coastlines of the Bay of Bengal. Later, the disaster prompted authorities decided to call out army sappers to prevent the spread of disastrous chemicals in nearby canals and the coastlines of the Bay of Bengal.

On Sunday, Fire service officials said nine firefighters were killed in explosions as they rushed to the scene immediately after the blaze was reported at the BM Container Depot in Sitakunda on the outskirts of the port city of Chattogram.

This is the single such disaster in the history of Bangladesh in which so many firefighters were killed in the line of duty

“So far 49 bodies arrived at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital or CMCH morgue,” police sub-inspector at the facility Mohammad Alauddin told reporters.

Explosions turned the sky a blazing orange

Doctors at the state-run CMCH, which housed the majority of the injured, said the fate of more than a dozen burn victims remained unknown due to their critical wounds.

Dozens more including firefighters are being treated at the Chattogram Combined Military Hospital (CMH) while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered military helicopters to bring the critically wounded patients to Dhaka for better treatment.

Chattogram Divisional Commissioner (DC) Ashraf Uddin said that families of the deceased would be given USD 560 (Taka 50,000) by the DC office, and USD 224 (Taka 20,000) would be given to the families of the injured, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

“The deafening explosions turned the sky a blazing orange throughout the night,” a resident in the neighbourhood told a TV channel adding that the explosions threw several people metres away from where they were standing.

The residents said the explosions rocked the neighbourhood within a nearly four-kilometre radius around the inland container depot which has been operating since May 2011.

Bangladesh has a history of industrial disasters. Past industrial tragedies have often been attributed to safety lapses.