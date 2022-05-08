Bangladesh Arrests More Than 450 Rohingya Muslims Celebrating Eid Citing Security Reasons

Bangladesh, which has become a home for more than nine lakh Rohingya refugees, has again encountered government hatred on the auspicious day of Eid al Fitr. According to a report by TRT World, Bangladesh police detained 450 Rohingya immigrants when they were celebrating Eid al Fitr on the world's largest beach. Citing Bangladeshi police officials, the media outlet reported that the Rohingya were detained during a raid in the town of Cox's Bazar on Wednesday. The official confirmed the raid was conducted on the second day of the major Muslim festival.

Notably, Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh is a popular tourist destination during the Eid holidays. During this period, lakhs of tourists reach the crowded marketplace for shopping and other kinds of activities. Citing the abrupt increase of tourists during the festive season, the police official said the department conducted the operation in order to secure the region. "Rohingyas are involved in miscellaneous crimes. It is dangerous for our visitors. We have bolstered the protection of the city. As tourists visit Cox's Bazar on Eid al Fitr, we have stepped up patrols to keep them safe," TRT World quoted the official as saying.

Bangladeshi government locks more than nine lakh Rohingya Muslims

Though the official claimed that the detained people were sent back home, several of them maintained they went to the beaches with their families for fun. One of the detainees, who was caught by the security officials, said he was only enjoying the holiday with his family members and was doing nothing wrong. According to him, the security forces came and detained them without providing any details. According to the media reports, Bangladeshi authorities have become increasingly impatient about hosting the refugees while criticising the rest of the world for not providing more assistance.

According to reports, the country has banned more than nine lakh Rohingya refugees from leaving camps surrounded by barbed wire in the southeast part of the country. Quoting the recent actions against the Rohingya Muslims, the report accused the Bangladeshi government of bulldozing about 3,000 shops and dozens of private community-run schools in the camps.

