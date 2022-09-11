Bangladesh Assures Security During Durga Puja, Confirms Police Will Be Deployed In Mandaps

Due to incidents of widespread violence at the Durga pooja pandals in Bangladesh in October 2021, Bangladesh’s Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal while talking to the local media said that police force will be provided to all the pooja mandaps in the country during the entire duration of the festival beginning from October 1, 2022. CCTV cameras should also be installed at the mandaps by the relevant authorities, the Minister said.

It’s pertinent to mention that the number of pooja mandaps has increased significantly in 2022 - to 32,168 - and the government has requested the Pooja Udjapan Parishad not to increase it further for security reasons.

Police, volunteers to be deployed at all Pooja mandaps

Notably, a number of people were killed and injured in Bangladesh during the Durga pooja in October 2021, when riots broke out after a man placed a copy of the Quran at Nanua Dighir Par puja mandap on October 13. Bangladesh Home Minister had then stated the riots were ‘pre-planned’ and aimed at destroying communal harmony in the country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina then promised to hold the perpetrators responsible and take action against the killings and vandalism.

Home Minister Kamal said that the steps have been taken to prevent vandalism and avoid any untoward incident during the Durga pooja festival. He further informed about the elaborate arrangements made to provide security at a multi-pronged level, wherein the volunteers will be deployed at the mandaps and separate arrangements will be made for the security of women and children.

Mobile courts, Control rooms to be set up

Additionally, at the administration level, control rooms will be set up and mobile courts will also be available to deal with the miscreants on an immediate basis, the minister informed.

Bangladesh in 2021, witnessed a significant amount of violence during the Durga pooja festival in 2021, which resulted in many casualties across the country. The violence was triggered by a person placing the Holy Quran in a pooja mandap at Comilla. The ISKCON conducted protests at over 700 of its temples across 150 countries against the attacks on the Hindu community.

Image: PTI, Twitter