Bangladesh Attacks: Hindu Groups Protest In US, Ask State Department To Take Urgent Action

To extend their support to the victims of violent mob attacks on Hindu temples, including ISKCON, during Durga Puja in Bangladesh, the Bangladeshi Hindu community staged a demonstration at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC. The protesters then proceeded to the White House urging President Joe Biden and the US State Department to take urgent action.

Pranesh Halder, representing the Bangladeshi Hindu community, wrote to the US State Department asking it "to ensure that no further harm comes to the beleaguered Hindus of Bangladesh". Meanwhile, a US State Department spokesperson also condemned recent reports of attacks on the minority Hindu community in the south Asian country.

One of the protesters narrated a spine-chilling incident claiming Hindu women being raped and children getting attacked in Bangladesh.

"The mother was begging the attackers to leave her child, the child was screaming in pain but he was not left alone. Later the mother was raped. The child was 10-year-old and later his mother died. When we are simply cutting vegetables and our finger gets cut we scream in pain, now imagine what pain this mother-son must have gone through. Think once, what that mother must have gone through when she saw her son lying in a pool of blood. Do you know what was their crime? Their crime was they were Hindus. Our only request to you is don't look at this situation with your religious or cultural background, look at it as a human being,' one of the protesters said in Bangla.

The demonstrators rallied carrying "save Hindus of Bangladesh from genocide by radical Islamist" banners.

US condemns attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

"Freedom of religion or belief is a human right. Every person around the world, regardless of their religious affiliation or belief, should feel safe and supported to celebrate important holidays. The State Department condemns the recent reports of attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh," a State Department spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Halder urged US-based watchdog groups and media houses to highlight the gravity of the violence in Bangladesh. On the other hand, ISKCON Temple representatives have demanded a strongly worded response from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Two devotees lost their lives and one is in critical condition at a hospital following the mob attacks, ISKCON authorities informed.