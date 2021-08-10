Bangladesh Begins COVID-19 Vaccination Drive For Thousands Of Rohingya Refugees

Amid the increase in the COVID-19 instances, thousands of Rohingya Muslims were vaccinated in Bangladesh on Tuesday. As there is a surge of infection in the nation, an official order was issued to vaccinate the largest refugee community in the country. The aid workers have warned the authorities about the fact that if a large virus outburst occurs in the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, which is the border area where over a million Rohingya refugees have sought safety after fleeing violent military crackdowns in Myanmar, then there will be a huge potential calamity that cannot be easily contained.

According to the district's chief health officer, Mahbubur Rahman, almost 48,000 Rohingya people aged 55 and above are living in the camps. They would be getting vaccination with the help of UN agencies between Tuesday and Thursday. He said that the initiation has begun with the people above 55, but all the other adult Rohingya people will be vaccinated in phases. Since the pandemic broke out last year, there has been a significant rise in infections in the settlements, with about 20,000 cases and 200 fatalities among refugees.

On the other hand, with the contrary, officials in Myanmar's Rakhine state have reported to the media that there are presently no intentions to vaccinate the Rohingya population.

The Head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies of Cox's Bazar, Hrusikesh Harichandan stated that those in these settlements are hugely affected by the global vaccination gap to control this fatal illness, widespread immunizations are required. He further expressed his desire by saying that National authorities and international organisations must work together to help vaccinate all adults in the camps.

COVID cases in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has seen an alarming increase in infections and deaths in recent weeks, with more than 1.36 million individuals affected by the disease and 22,897 fatalities.

While talking about the vaccination drive in Bangladesh, more than 19.1 million Bangladeshis have been vaccinated against Covid. According to a press statement from the health directorate, the first Covid vaccination dosage was given to 14.4 million persons, while the second dose was given to 4.73 million. As per the report, a different vaccine variant is given to the individuals; 10.3 million persons have gotten the AstraZeneca Covid vaccination, 6.84 million have acquired the Sinopharm vaccine, 1.67 million have taken the Moderna vaccine, and 72,407 have received the Pfizer vaccine.

Image Credit: AP