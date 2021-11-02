Bangladesh: COVID Vaccination Camp For School Children Aged 12-17 Years Starts In Dhaka

Bangladesh's capital Dhaka has started to administer COVID-19 vaccination to school children aged 12 to 17. In the presence of Education Minister Dipu Moni and Health Minister Zahid Maleque, the vaccination campaign was formally launched on Monday, November 1, at a vaccination centre in Dhaka's prestigious Ideal School and College. The initiative will progressively expand to other districts as well.

Students will receive Pfizer vaccination doses in accordance with World Health Organisation recommendations at eight facilities in the capital Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services, The Daily Star reported. On the first day, 2,000 pupils were vaccinated at 10 stations from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. After receiving the vaccine, the students were kept under observation for 30 minutes.

Students must provide copies of their birth certificates and vaccine cards to the centre. As per The Daily Star, Golam Faruk, director-general of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, has informed that the names of more than four lakh children aged 12-17 years registered in Dhaka school have been handed to the ICT Division for registration. The media agency reported that the DSHE had previously requested information on pupils aged 12 to 17, including their birth certificate number, from all Dhaka schools and institutions. It had also requested that all schools across the country provide identical vaccine registration information.

Six COVID Deaths in last 24 hours in Dhaka

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh health directorate reported six COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours bringing the total death toll in Bangladesh to 27,868. The death rate is 1.78%. 211 persons tested positive for the virus infection in the 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 15,69,539. A total of 17,226 samples were tested yesterday, with a positivity rate of 1.22%.

UN Chief urges the international community to act with "urgency"

On Monday, November 1, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked the global community to prioritise vaccine equity and maintain vigilance against COVID-19 in order to combat the virus. The UN chief made the statement after five million people died as a result of COVID-19.

In a statement, Antonio Guterres stated that the number of fatalities reported as a result of COVID-19 reminds people that they are "failing much of the world." Guterres urged the international community to act with "urgency," resolving funding shortfalls and coordinating activities. The UN Secretary-General urged the international community to make vaccination equity a reality by stepping up efforts and maintaining "vigilance" to "fight" COVID-19, even as limitations in some regions of the world have been relaxed. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed worry over the global COVID-19 situation.

(With inputs from agencies)

