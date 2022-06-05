Bangladesh: Death Toll Rises To 35, Over 450 Injured In Chemical Container Depot Explosion

The severe explosion which sparked a massive blaze in a private chemical container depot in southeastern Bangladesh took the lives of at least 35 people and injured over 450 others. According to a police officer at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), “So far 35 dead bodies reached the morgue here,” PTI reported. The fire started at the 'BM Container Depot' in the Kadamrasul area of Chittagong's Sitakunda Upazila on Saturday night.

Istakul Islam, the chief of the Health & Service Department of Red Crescent Youth Chittagong, revealed that more than 450 individuals have been hurt in the accident, of which nearly 350 are at CMCH, The Dhaka Tribune reported. Further, Islam warned that at other hospitals, the death toll might be higher.

According to Bangladesh fire service unit officials, three firefighters were also killed in the tragic blast. However, the identities of the victims have yet to be determined.

Container Depot fire broke out on Saturday night

The fire broke out at the container depot approximately at 9 p.m. (local time) on Saturday, according to CMCH Police Outpost Sub-Inspector (SI) Nurul Alam. Further, there was a blast when firefighters attempted to extinguish the fire, following the explosion fire quickly spread. According to the media report, it was first assumed that the container depot caught fire because of the chemicals.

Emergency personnel was sent to the area shortly before midnight, according to Jalal Ahmed, a fire department employee. The explosion rocked the neighbourhood and broke the windows, shattering glasses of surrounding homes.

In addition to this, Md Faruk Hossain Sikdar, the Chittagong Fire Service and Civil Defence Assistant Director highlighted that almost 19 firefighting units are currently trying to put out the fire, and six ambulances are also present in the area. Moreover, director of the BM Container Depot Mujibur Rahman said, “I think the fire started from the container," The Daily Star reported.

As per local media, casualties have rushed into one of the city's hospitals, including depot employees, firemen, and police officers.

Rahman noted that preparations are being made to guarantee that those who have been hurt receive the best possible care. He said that the treatment will be completely covered by the company. “Those who were injured in the accident will be given the maximum compensation," citing Rahman, PTI reported.

The BM Container Depot is an inland container terminal that has been in operation since May 2011.

(Image: Twitter/@KNABILBD/ ANI)