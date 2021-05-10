Bangladesh Declines Jailed Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's Request To Go Abroad For Treatment

Bangladesh, on May 9, declined a petition by former PM Khaleda Zia to go abroad for medical treatment. “There is no judicial provision that permits a jailed convict to go abroad for treatment," the country's Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan asserted declining her proposal. Zia, who had served as the country’s PM for two terms, was convicted of embezzlement of foreign donations.

The 76-year-old had contracted the coronavirus disease back in April, following which she was temporarily released on bail. While she proposed to receive treatment abroad, her doctors recently confirmed that she had recovered from her illness, "The third phase test has found her Covid-19 negative but she is now in hospital for post-Covid-19 treatments," said Zia's doctor and BNP vice-chairman AZM Zahid Hossain. Following her negative reports, the country's law ministry held a discussion over the legal scope as well as restrictions for the visit and concluded that she should not be allowed to leave the country.

COVID In Bangladesh

Meanwhile, the coronavirus contagion has continued to wreak havoc in Bangladesh. According to the latest tally, the country has reported a total of 773,513 cases and 11,934 fatalities till now. On May 8, PTI re[roted that the country detected six people, who had recently visited India, infected with the Indian variant of the COVID-19. Addressing media reporters, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) spokesman Professor Dr Nazmul Islam Munna said the cases were detected by health officials overnight adding that out of the six people, two were detected in the national capital Dhaka.

"Six people have been found to be carrying the Indian variant so far and we expect more people to be detected with identical types of virus in the coming days," Munna told PTI. "This development means we in Bangladesh need extreme caution, perfect compliance of health guidelines . . . If we maintain the guidelines, no variant -- deadly or not -- can cause major problems," Munna said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) described the Indian variant as a "variant of interest," suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity. Along with Bangladesh, several other states including the US, the UK, UAE have imposed travel bans on Indian travellers, fearingthe Indian mutation of coronavirus.

Image: DD News