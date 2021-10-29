Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday issued a statement on communal violence during Durga Puja celebrations. In a statement, the Bangladesh Government described the recent reports on violence a 'propaganda' and said 'only 6 people died during recent violence, out of which 4 were Muslims'. The statement also clarified that the miscreant who had left the Holy book of Quran at the foot of the deity in the temple was a 'drug-addict'.

Bangladesh Government releases statement on communal violence:

'Cooked up stories to embarrass the Government'

Lashing out at alleged reports the Bangladesh Government said that 'none was raped and not a single Mandir was destroyed'. Without citing any reports, the statement mentioned that 'cooked up stories' were made to show the Sheikh Hasina-led Government in a bad light. According to the official statement, goddess sculptures were vandalised and 20 houses were burned down.

Accused Iqbal Hossain termed 'drug-addict' by Bangladesh Government

The main accused who had left the Holy book of Quran in the Durga Puja Pandal was recently nabbed by the Bangladesh police and was identified as Iqbal Hossain through CCTV footage. In the CCTV footage, it was seen that Iqbal took the Quran from a mosque and walked to the Puja venue. He was later seen walking away with the Hindu God Hanuman’s club in his hand from the puja mandap.

Protests against Bangladesh violence

After reports of attacks on the Hindu community emerged from Bangladesh, several worldwide protests were staged to condemn the horrifying act. Initially, reports stated that temples and individuals were attacked during the Durga Puja celebration and later the renowned ISKCON community was also attacked. A mob of around 500 people had attacked the ISKCON temple during the Durga Puja celebrations.

Two members of the temple had succumbed to the injuries while one sustained critical injuries after the attack. Apart from that, a large number of people were also injured in the attack who were later admitted to the hospital. Later, section 144 has been imposed by the Bangladesh police, and officers are deployed at the temple site. Prior to this, Puja venues of Hajiganj, Naokhali, Comilla were also disturbed.