Bangladesh Defence Secretary Dies Of Coronavirus At Dhaka Hospital

Bangladesh Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury, who was suffering from COVID-19, has died on Monday. Chowdhury was undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka and breathed his last at around 9:30 am, international media reported citing Md Bhasani Mirza, an administrative officer at the Defence Ministry.

Bhasani informed that the Defence Secretary was admitted to the hospital on May 29 and tested COVID-19 positive on June 6. He was shifted to the intensive care unit on June 18 after his condition worsened. He died on Monday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest, said Bhasani.

Chowdhury became Defence Secretary in January and on June 14, the government promoted him to the senior secretary post of the Ministry of Defence.

As of Monday Bangladesh has reported over 1.37 lakh coronavirus cases so far. With 55,727 recovered and the death toll in the country stands at 1,738.

