Bangladesh: Despite PM Hasina's Assurance, Over 20 Injured In Clash At Habiganj Durga Puja

Even though Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assured strict action against the perpetrators, more than 20 people including a policeman were injured on Thursday, 14 October in a clash between Madrasa students and Hindus at a Durga Puja venue in the country’s Habiganj district, stated local media reports. Earlier on the same day, as per the Dhaka Tribune report, Bangladeshi PM had assured that authorities would take stringent measures over Wednesday’s incidents of communal violence in Cumilla.

Hasina was quoted by the media outlet saying, “The incidents in Cumilla are being thoroughly investigated. Nobody will be spared. It doesn't matter which religion they belong to. They will be hunted down and punished.” However, the incident on Thursday took place in a village located in the district’s Nabiganj Upazila, Police said, as per the report.

The clash took place when the students of a local madrasa reportedly took out a procession with the involvement of the local youths. They were gathered to demonstrate against the alleged dishonour of Islam in Cumilla during the Durga Puja celebrations. However, when the protesters reached the temple, they indulged in an argument with Hindu devotees which became a clash.

During the conflict, that left several people wounded, Nabiganj police OC Dalim Ahmed was hit on the head. Reportedly, the law enforcement officer was admitted to Nabiganj hospital while other two critically wounded people were taken to Sylhet city for enhanced treatment. Following the incident, senior police officials and local administration officials arrived at the scene and the situation was brought under control.

Additionally, as per the report, several units of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and other policemen were deployed in the village. The Durga Puja violence in Bangladesh on Wednesday, 13 October broke out reportedly over a rumour that spread on social media alleging that the Holy Quran was desecrated at the puja celebrations on the bank of Nanuar Dighi.

18 Crude Bombs Recovered From Temple In Khulna

Amid Durga Puja festivities, at least 18 crude bombs were recovered from the gate of a Hindu temple in Bangladesh's Khulna district on Thursday, October 14, just a day after multiple attacks took place on temples during Durga Puja celebrations. As per the Dhaka Tribune, the bombs were discovered at around 5:30 pm (local time) and were safely recovered by a bomb disposal unit at around 7 pm (local time). Rapid Action Battalion 6 (RAB) Director Lt Col Mostak Ahmed informed that the bombs were neutralised in a protected environment.

The crude bombs were wrapped in black tape and the entire incident took place at the main gate of Rupsa Maha Shashan, a temple dedicated to Goddess Kali in Khulna, the Dhaka Tribune reported. The 18 live crude bombs were found on the penultimate day of the Durga Puja which is also one of the biggest religious festivals for Hindus. In the wake of the incident, Bangladeshi law enforcement officials set up a checkpoint at the scene and deployed more personnel to ramp up security.

Lt Col Ahmed reportedly said that a RAB 6 team was sent to check the entry point of the temple after their intelligence team received a tip regarding the bombs. The report added that during the search by security officials, they found 16 crude bombs in a shopping bag while the other two were on the ground. Lt Col Ahmed said that after spotting the bombs the team then cordoned off the area and notified the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU). Entry inside the temple was also barred until the BDU arrived.

IMAGE: PTI/Republic World