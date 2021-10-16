Bangladesh Durga Puja Violence: Mob Vandalises Six Idols In Munshiganj Temple

Communal violence attackers vandalised six idols of the Daniapara Maha Shoshan Kali Mandir at Rashunia union in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan upazila on October 16. The vandalism at Munshiganj temple took place between 3 am and 4 am, as confirmed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Rashedul Islam (Sirajdikhan Circle), according to The Daily Star. He told the agency that there was no security at the temple, and just the idols were vandalised.

Shuvrata Dev Nath Vanu, General Secretary of the Daniapara Mahasmashan Kali Mandir Committee informed the media outlet that the main entrance lock was found broken, the tin shed was also cut, and all the statues in the temple were vandalised.

"We are preparing to file a complaint with the police. Such an incident had never happened before in the temple," The Daily Star reported citing Shuvrata Vanu.

Bangladesh Home Minister assures country will never become haven for fundamentalists

Bangladesh's Home Minister, Asaduzzaman Khan, spoke to Republic Bangla after a series of attacks on Hindu temples in the country during the occasion of Durga Puja. He assured the minority community that Bangladesh will never be utilised as a safe haven for fundamentalists. He also stated that India and Bangladesh will work together to make the future a better place.

No one will be spared and all the incidents will be investigated and the motive behind them will be revealed. Those who are trying to destabilise the situation will be punished," said Khan.

Following Juma prayers, processions marched through Cumilla to condemn the October 13 event that resulted in bloodshed. Attackers from a procession of tens of thousands rushed into the Bijoya Durga Temple on College Road in Begumganj at 2:30 pm in Noakhali. Jatan Kumar Saha, 38, a member of the temple governing committee's executive committee, was beaten and stabbed at one point. He later succumbed to his injuries at Noakhali Sadar Hospital.

Security around the national mosque had previously been tightened up, with members of the RAB, BGB, and several intelligence services deployed alongside police to prevent any untoward incidents. Meanwhile, police in Chandpur's Hajiganj filed two cases against five to six identified people and 2,000 unidentified people on Thursday night in connection with attacks on a puja mandap and clashes between zealots and law enforcement officers, according to Abdur Rashid, officer-in-charge of Hajiganj Police Station.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@Iskcon