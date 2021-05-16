Bangladesh Extends Nationwide Lockdown For Another Week Amid Fears Of COVID-19 Surge

Amid the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Bangladesh government has decided to extend a stringent lockdown for one more week until May 23 in order to stem the coronavirus infections. Earlier, tens and thousands of people left Dhaka on Thursday to join their family members in home villages to celebrate the Islamic religious festival of Eid al-Fitr despite the strict warnings that the potential exodus could further worsen the COVID-19 situation in the country. According to World Health Organization (WHO) tally, from January 3 last year to May 15, Bangladesh has confirmed at least 779,535 COVID-19 cases with at least 12,102 deaths.

However, as of May 3, WHO states that Bangladesh has administered at least 9,413,433 vaccine doses. As authorities already feared that people defying the COVID-19 restrictions would further trigger a third wave of the outbreak, local media reports cited State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain as saying that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in May 15 had approved the decision to extend the lockdown. The authorities earlier this week had ordered that the employees of government, semi-government, autonomous and private organisations, banks and non-bank financial institutions should not leave stations during the holidays that end on May 16.

Authorities urged citizens to prayer in mosques

As per the Associated Press report, Bangladeshi officials urged citizens to pray in phases in the country’s more than 300,000 mosques to adhere to health guidelines but people crowded the exit points in Dhaka, violated the national lockdown that was in effect till Sunday. People reportedly chose to visit their homes dispute the suspension of long-standing passenger buses, trains and ferries. The additional fear among the authorities was due to the drastic surge of a more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus, B.1.617, that was first discovered in India.

Many people for holidays, took risky rides or walked to get to local ferry terminals and cross the rivers. Since Wednesday, AP report on May 13 said that at least five people had died in stampedes when people packed ferries beyond their capacity. As per the report, Shila Akhter, an employee at a private company at the time said, “As Muslims, we should celebrate Eid with our families,” she said. “Dhaka is the place of work for many of us. We work for the whole year. So, once in a year, we need to go home to our children and parents. They’re the reason I’m going home.”

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay