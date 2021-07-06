Bangladesh Extends Statewide Lockdown Till July 14; Govt Issues Fresh COVID-19 Guidelines

Bangladesh's continuing "strict" statewide lockdown was extended again on Monday till July 14 in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

The Cabinet Division stated in a notification that the current restrictions will be in effect until midnight on July 14th. Bangladesh has extended its curfew a day after daily coronavirus deaths hit a new high.

The number of deaths in a single day was 153 on Sunday, the highest number since the epidemic broke out in Bangladesh last year. The country's death toll has now risen to 15,065, according to the Dhaka Tribune. The toll increased by 1,000 in just 15 days.

In the meantime, another 8,661 persons tested positive in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of cases in the country to 944,917.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, the country's daily test positivity percentage is presently at 28.99 per cent.

The Cabinet Division had previously issued a gazette notification on June 30 imposing a number of restrictions as part of the lockdown measure from July 1 to July 7, which will now be in effect until July 17. Until recently, authorities across the country have imposed district-by-district limitations on public mobility in areas where COVID-19 infections were greater.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, the government's lockdown preparations come after the national COVID-19 advisory council suggested a two-week closure on Thursday.

What are the new guidelines?

According to those who attended the conference, public transportation in Bangladesh will stay halted, but factories, particularly export-oriented factories, will likely be exempted from the restrictions. In addition, the banks were most likely to operate on a small scale.

No one will be permitted to leave their homes unless it is for an emergency, he added, adding that the army will be called in to assist the police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troopers in enforcing the strict lockdown.'

Moreover, during the lockdown, all government and private offices would be shuttered. During the lockdown, all modes of transportation will be suspended, with the exception of those transporting emergency supplies. Ambulances and vehicles used for healthcare and the media, on the other hand, would be free from the restrictions.