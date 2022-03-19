Bangladesh: Eye-witness Describes Attack On ISKCON Temple In Dhaka; Claims No Arrest Yet

The violence against minorities is rising in Bangladesh and another barbaric incident of an attack on Dhaka’s ISKCON Temple by a violent mob was reported on Thursday, March 17. Despite 48 hours since the incident, the eye-witness of the violent assault claimed that Dhaka Police has not made a single arrest yet.

While speaking to ANI, Rasmani Keshavdas, who had witnessed the vandalisation of the ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Dhaka first-hand claimed that no arrest has been made yet by the police in the case. While urging Indian PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to take immediate note of the incident, he requested them to help the minority Hindu community and ISKCON temples in the Bangladeshi capital, which are being repeatedly targeted.

'For years, we are being threatened to leave the temple...'

Rasmani further indicated the role of one Haji Shafiullah in the attack. Reportedly, Shafiullah had been allegedly threatening Temple authorities for years to leave the temple. He claimed that at the time of the incident, a mob of over 200 people barged into the ISKCON Radhakanta Temple on Thursday and vandalised it.

Informing further about the threats and intimidation inflicted by Shafiullah, Keshavdas said, "He had offered us money too. One of his men, Ashraf Sufi had given us death threats. That day these two, along with hundreds of people, vandalised the temple's wall. Two of our people were hit when they tried to stop the mob. They behaved the same even after the Police arrived.”

"They didn't want to listen to us. They asked us to leave the temple, but it's our property. No arrests have been made yet. Two temple workers have been hospitalised, their condition is slightly better. Goons are still threatening us that they'll kill us," he said.

Keshavdas also informed that they have been provided with some security, but they are still scared as culprits have not been detained yet.

"We were provided security by the local police after we filed the police complaint. Right now, Ten police personnel are deployed here. We are still scared, though. Through you, we request the Indian Government to help us. Our PM is also trying to help us. We request both PMs to help us," he said.

Another ISKCON temple vandalised in Dhaka

In a shocking incident, a mob on Thursday allegedly vandalised and looted the ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka. According to reports, a mob of around 200 people barged in and attacked the temple situated in Wari, Dhaka. Following the attack by extremists, several persons were injured as claimed by The Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus, an organisation working for the welfare of the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Last year during Durga Puja, many Pujo Pandals were attacked by the Islamist extremists in Dhaka. Idols of Hindu devotees were desecrated, temples were vandalised, Hindu devotees were thrashed after a piece of fake news insinuated communal violence.

Mob of #Islamist thugs led by Haji Shafiullah attacked #ISKCON Radhakanta Temple at Wari, #Dhaka, 7:30 pm on 17 March. Police remained unseen.#Bangladesh as OIC member was cosponsor of UN General Assembly Resolution declaring 15 March ‘Islamophobia Day’.

