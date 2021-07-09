Bangladesh Factory Fire: 43 People Killed, Several Trapped As Building Still In Flames

Bangladesh factory caught massive fire on July 8 killing reportedly at least 43 people trapped by flames and forcing several other workers to jump from upper floors to save their lives. Police have reportedly said that around 30 people were injured as hundreds of distraught workers and relatives waited outside the food factory in Dhaka as blazes continue to rage.

The latest fire incident in Bangladesh has further tarnished the country’s safety record which is tarnished with a series of disasters in industrial complexes and apartment buildings. Several media outlets and Bangladeshi TV stations have reported varying death tolls of the incident as official statements are awaited. Back in February 2019, at least 70 people had died when an inferno ripped through Dhaka apartments where chemicals were reportedly illegally stored.

As per reports, the latest fire broke out at Hashem Food and Beverage factory in Rupganj, an industrial town outside Dhaka and it has continued to rage almost 24 hours later. Reports have also steed that even though the cause of the fire is unknown, it originated on the ground floor of the multi-storey building on Thursday night. Fires in the country are reportedly common due to lax enforcement of safety rules.

Search and rescue operation to be launched

According to police and witnesses, the fire broke around 5 PM on Thursday. As per reports, Bangladesh’s fire service spokesperson Debashish Bardhan has said that only after the blazes are silenced, the authorities will conduct a search and rescue operation inside. Following this, he said that they will be able to confirm any further casualties. Reports have also quoted a factory worker who escaped the fire saying that there were dozens of people inside when the fire had begun and had no clue of their fate. Distraught onlookers and relatives of the workers were reportedly present on the site.

IMAGE: Unsplash/Representative