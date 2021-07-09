Bangladesh Factory Fire: Workers Claim Building Had No Fire System; Many Reported Missing

At least 52 people lost their lives and 50 others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a six-storey juice factory outside Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, local media reports said on Friday.

The fire broke out at around 5 pm on Thursday at the Shezan juice factory in Naryanganj's Rupganj, the fire officials said. Fifty-two people trapped in the factory died and over 50 others suffered injuries. Several workers jumped off the building to escape the devastating fire, it said.

"When the fire broke out, we had to rush to the terrace and had to flee using a rope. 18 of us work here out of which 12 are missing," said Mohammad Yusuf, one of the eye-witnesses.

Like many other residents, two women have been trying to trace their family members who worked at the factory. However, there has been no word from fire officials undertaking the rescue operations.

Sharing their plight, a woman told The Business Standard, Bangladesh, "They (authorities) keep the gates of the factory closed, owing to security concerns. I tried to contact my sister-in-law who works here, but she is not responding. We have been waiting for a long time. There is no update. If she is dead, we at least want to take her body home."

Two young men, who also work at the factory, claimed that there is no fire system in place to ensure the safety of workers. One of the employees who managed to escape the fire said a similar incident had occurred just a few days back, but the workers had managed to douse the fire easily.

"There is no fire system in place in the factory. 18 of us work here, 12 of them rushed downstairs while we fled to the terrace. We were evacuated, but the rest are still missing. Their was another fire incident some 10-12 days back, but we were able to douse it easily," a victim said.

Rescued workers and relatives alleged that the front gate and only exit of the factory remained locked at the time of the fire. They also claimed that the building had no proper fire safety measures in place.

Eighteen firefighting units were struggling to douse the fire at the factory building of Hashem Foods Limited. People gathered in front of the building in search of their loved ones who are still missing. Of the many missing, the identities of 44 missing workers have been confirmed, the newspaper said.

Deputy Director of Narayanganj District Fire Service Abdullah Al Arefin said it will take some time to fully control the fire. “Until the fire is doused, it is not possible to say exactly how much damage has occurred and the cause of the fire,” he added.

A five-member probe committee has been formed by the district administration to look into the incident.