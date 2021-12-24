Bangladesh: Ferry Fire Leaves Nearly 36 Dead, Over 200 Injured In Jhalokathi Town

In a tragic incident, at least 36 people were killed and more than 200 others injured after a fire broke out on a ferry on Friday morning in Bangladesh. The incident took place on Sugandha river in Jhalakathi town, reported PTI citing Bangladeshi officials. According to police and fire officials, the fire broke out around 3 a.m. when the Barguna-bound vessel "MV Avizan-10 launch" arrived in the Dapdapia region. After getting the information about the incident, the local Fire Service reached the spot and toiled for two hours to put out the blaze.

The rescue operation was also assisted by police and district administration officers. According to officials, the fire is suspected to have started in the engine room and spread throughout the ferry. "After receiving the information, 15 firefighting units led by Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan, deputy director of Barishal Division Fire Service and Civil Defence, went to the scene at 3:50 am and brought the fire under control at 5:20 am,'' said a fire service control room statement as per PTI.

Dr Amir Hossain, Sadar Hospital Resident Medical Officer, informed that injured passengers were given first aid and referred to Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Jhalakathi Deputy Commissioner Zohor Ali stated that the death toll is likely to rise as many people have suffered serious burn injuries. As the fire raged for almost three hours, many passengers jumped into the river in a desperate attempt to save their lives. The ferry was jam-packed with passengers, according to survivors. Meanwhile, Bangladesh inland Water Transport Authority informed that a sic-member team has been formed to probe the incident the amount of damage it caused, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Ferry mishaps frequent in Bangladesh

It is pertinent to mention here that ferry mishaps are prevalent in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by 130 rivers. These incidents are frequently blamed on overcrowding and lax rules. Ferries are a popular mode of transportation, particularly in the southern and northeastern parts of the country. Earlier in the month of April, as many as 25 people were killed when a ferry had collided with another vessel and capsized near Dhaka, as per Associated Press (AP).

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Twitter/@Zia68