Bangladesh: Fire At Cox Bazar's Rohingya Camp Leaves Thousands Homeless

A fire on Sunday swept through parts of a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh and left thousands of people homeless. According to ANI, Bangladesh’s police informed that around 1,200 houses were burnt in the fire and no casualty has been reported so far. It is to mention that around 850,000 Rohingyas live in a network of camps in Bangladesh’s border district of Cox’s Bazar.

Kamran Hossain, a spokesman for the Armed Police Battalion, which heads security in the camp, informed that the fire started at Camp 16 and started spreading across shelters made of bamboo and tarpaulin. The blaze left more than 5,000 people homeless, Hossain said. He added that the fire started at 4:55 in the afternoon and was brought under control around 9:10 pm.

Cause of fire still unknown

The cause of the fire has not been established yet. The locals said that they just saw thick smoke billowing over the camp at around 5:00. While speaking to the Daily Star, Saddam Hossain, a local of the Shafiullah Kata area said that he saw hundreds of homes gutted in the fire.

"Fire service, along with other Government agencies, are trying hard to douse the fire," he said last night.

Enamul Hossein, a firefighter at the scene, separately informed that after getting the information about the blaze, four units of the fire station and dozens more from Cox’s Bazar were rushed to the scene. It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that a fire has broken out in the Rohingya camps. According to ANI, incidents of fire have become common in the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar.

A massive fire last March swept through a refugee settlement in Cox's Bazar, killing at least 15 refugees and burning down more than 10,000 homes. Authorities concerned have usually attributed the origin of the fires to gas cylinders. However, people living in the Rohingya camps have claimed that the fire is a result of arson.