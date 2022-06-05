Bangladesh: Five Killed, Several Injured After Huge Blast At Container Depot In Sitakunda

In a huge blast at a container depot in Bangladesh, nearly five people have lost their lives and scores more were injured. Officials reported that the massive explosion has jolted the private property in Bangladesh's southeastern town of Sitakunda, which housed chemical canisters. According to a Daily Mail report, the deadly explosion was witnessed after a fire started at an inland container storage unit which around 40 kilometres from Chittagong, Bangladesh's principal sea port. However, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

According to Jalal Ahmed, a fire department official, emergency workers were dispatched to the scene soon before midnight.

The explosion further smashed the windows of numerous surrounding buildings and was felt as far as 4 kilometres away, as per local news site Prothomalo. Furthermore, victims have flooded into one of the city's hospitals which includes depot workers, firefighters, as well as police officers, as per the local media.

Bangladesh's depot fire injures scores of people including firemen

When the blast shook the premises, hundreds of people were injured, including firemen. Multiple firefighting units went to the depot to put out the flames. On Sunday morning, many hours after the detonation, firefighters have still been struggling to put out the fire.

Some of the containers at the 30-acre private depot included chemicals, such as hydrogen peroxide, which can be utilised as a bleaching agent and an antiseptic, according to Ruhul Amin Sikder, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Inland Container Association (BICA).

Mujibur Rahman, the director of the facility which is known as B.M. Container Depot highlighted that the cause of the incident was yet unknown. He went on to say that the plant employs about 600 employees.

Apart from this, Bangladesh has seen other severe fire breakouts. Last year, a boat in the nation's south caught fire, killing at least 39 passengers. A factory fire in Rupganj, near the capital, Dhaka, killed over 52 people earlier that year. Further in the year 2020, three employees were killed when an oil tank exploded in a container depot in the Patenga neighbourhood, not far from Chittagong.

The South Asian nation has nearly 19 private inland container facilities that handle the country's exports as well as a significant portion of its imports.

(Image: AP)