Bangladesh FM Conveys 'deepest Condolences' To Jaishankar Over General Bipin Rawat's Death

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in a letter to India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Wednesday extended condolences over the tragic and sudden demise of India’s 63-year-old first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who passed away in a Mi-17V5 chopper crash in the Southern state of Tamil Nadu. “I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the tragic crash of an Indian AirForce helicopter carrying General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff of India, his wife Ms Madhulika Rawat and twelve other members of their entourage,” said Bangladesh’s foreign minister Momen.

He expressed “deepest condolences” to External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, to the bereaved military families of Gen. Rawat and other personnel who were killed in the tragedy, as well the people of India.

“Out thoughts and prayers are with the families and their near and dead ones. May they have the strength to bear with the irreparable loss,” Bangladesh’s FM stated.

IAF orders inquiry into chopper crash

Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat took charge on December 31, 2019, after his three years of service to the nation as an Army Chief. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. He and 12 others were killed after the Russian-made chopper crashed on its way from an air force base to the army defence services college near the town of Coonoor, the cause of the accident was not immediately known. The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to General Rawat stating that he [Gen Rawat] brought with him “a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service.” EAM Dr S. Jaishankar, meanwhile, had also expressed shock at the incident, saying, “We worked closely together in the last few years. It is a huge loss to the nation.”