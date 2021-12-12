Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen Criticises US For Imposing Sanctions On Elite Cops

A day after the US imposed sanctions on Bangladesh Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen criticised the Biden administration for taking action without any concrete evidence, ANI reported citing local media reports.

According to the Bangladesh based news agency BSS, Momen termed the action 'unfortunate' and not based on 'facts'. It is substantial to note that the statement from the Bangladeshi top official came after US President imposed sanctions on RAB and seven incumbent and former top officials of the elite force. The sanctions also include incumbent Bangladeshi Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed.

As per the US administration, the forces killed more than 600 people in the last decade. While reacting to the US allegations, Momen said, "We have no details of who were killed as alleged by Biden." According to Momen, the United States must clear their facts and then come to the conclusion. "I would expect from (the) USA more solid fact-based response," ANI quoted Foreign Minister Momen as saying. Further, the minister guaranteed that Dhaka would review if it was an outgrowth of any "geopolitics." When the national news agency asked the minister about any effect on US-Bangladesh diplomatic ties, at first denied any repercussions but later added "it depends on the United States."

Bangladesh, Russia and China were not invited to Democracy summit

According to Momen, the Rapid Action Battalion and the anti-crime police are the most disciplined forces of Bangladesh and added both the institution works while keeping human rights for the people of Bangladesh in mind. He asked the United States to recheck the facts. Apart from Bangladesh, the Biden administration also imposed sanctions related to human rights on the people of China, Myanmar. The actions from the US came on the last day of the Summit For Democracy. Notably, Bangladesh, China and Russia were not invited to the two-day virtual summit.

It is worth mentioning that former US President Donald Trump had imposed sanctions on Cuba’s Interior Ministry and its leader, accusing them of serious human rights violations. The sanctions were invoked just days before former US President Donald Trump left the White House.



