BIG: Bangladesh Govt Decides To Release Jailed Former Premier Khaleda Zia For 6 Months

In a massive political development on Tuesday, the Sheikh Hasina-led Bangladesh government decided to release former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia from jail where she has been languishing since February 2018.

The country’s Law Minister Anisul Huq stated that Zia would be released for 6 months and she must stay in her own house. According to him, the decision was taken purely on health grounds after Zia’s family sought her release in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. Subsequently, the key opposition leader’s younger sister Selima Islam thanked Sheikh Hasina for this decision.

Khaleda Zia's political career

Zia formally became a member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in 1982, a year after her husband - the then President Ziaur Rehman was assassinated. She became the chairperson of the party on May 10, 1984. In 1991, she took oath as the first female Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Arch-rival of Sheikh Hasina, Zia served as the PM from 1991-1996 and from 2001-2006. Her party’s fortunes plummeted after it decided not to take part in the 2014 General Election citing the presence of a non-caretaker administration. This ensured that the Awami League consolidated its strength for 5 more years.

Sentenced in two cases

A special court sentenced Zia to 5 years rigorous imprisonment for allegedly embezzling $252,000 meant for the Zia Orphanage Trust. Also, Tarique Rehman - Zia's elder son and 4 others were sentenced to 10 years in the same case. The verdict which came ahead of the 2019 General Election, implied that Zia was barred from contesting the polls.

In October, not only was her jail term increased to 10 years, but she was also convicted in the Zia Charitable Trust Graft Case where she received a 7 years sentence. The BNP has alleged that she is extremely unwell and requires treatment in a private facility of her choice. Overall, Zia is facing trial in more than 30 cases.

